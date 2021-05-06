Former TDEC Commissioner Bob Martineau Joins FINN Partners to Lead Environment, Energy & Sustainability Practice in Southeast

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners, one of the largest independent communications agencies in the world, announced today that Robert J. (Bob) Martineau, veteran environmental attorney and former commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), has joined the agency as Senior Partner, leading the agency's burgeoning environment, energy and sustainability practice in the Southeast.

Martineau will support the agency's global Sustainability & Social Impact Practice, leading a team of communications strategists for clients prioritizing sustainability throughout the 11-state Southeastern region. This Nashville-based environmental practice group counsels corporations forging leadership positions in the interrelated environmental, energy, social justice and sustainability areas that are shaped by rapidly evolving policy and climate issues. A national policy expert, he also will work closely with the FINN Global Health Practice at the intersection of public and environmental health. Martineau's specific experience includes representing companies in the areas of environmental protection, energy efficiency, regulatory compliance and innovation.

Martineau brings to FINN and its clients a wealth of experience that integrates many facets of the sustainability landscape. In addition to his cabinet-level position in Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam's administration from 2011 to 2018, he led the environmental practice group at Waller, one of the Southeast's leading law firms; was a senior attorney at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA); and co-edited the Clean Air Act Handbook.

"Bob's depth of expertise in environmental policy as it impacts a spectrum of business and industry sectors is unparalleled," said Beth S. Courtney, Managing Partner of FINN Southeast. "As our clients strive to navigate these issues and opportunities, we are delighted that Bob's knowledge and experience will help them maximize and communicate leading-edge environmental initiatives. Having collaborated with Bob on many projects and issues over the years, we also could not be personally more excited that he is joining our team at Finn Southeast."

Martineau also is a Fellow of the American College of Environmental Lawyers and a former Board Member of The Climate Registry. Additionally, while leading TDEC, Bob served as President of the Environmental Council of the States, the group that unites the commissioners of environmental agencies for the 50 U.S states.

"Bob's capacity to bring to clients his depth of expertise in environmental policy and regulatory compliance greatly enhances the scope of FINN's global Sustainability Practice," said Jane Madden, Managing Partner, Global Sustainability & Social Impact.

Martineau is recognized nationally as among the "Best Lawyers in America" (Woodward White, Inc); Chambers International Best Lawyers; International Who's Who of Environmental Lawyers; and Best Lawyers in the Mid-South. He was named Best of the Bar by Nashville Business Journal.

Martineau was named CEO of the Year by the Nashville Business Journal during his tenure as Commissioner of TDEC and received the Good Guy Award from the Women's Political Cooperative. He has long-standing roots in the Nashville community and is a graduate of Leadership Tennessee and Leadership Nashville; past president and board member of the Legal Aid Society of Middle TN and Cumberlands; past president of First Steps Inc; past president of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Tennessee; and past president of Community Health Charities of Tennessee.

A published author, Martineau graduated from St. John's University and received his law degree from University of Cincinnati College of Law. He is licensed to practice law in Tennessee and Ohio and is a member of the American Bar Association.

About FINN Southeast

Based in Nashville, FINN Southeast is part of FINN Partners, a full-service marketing and communications company and one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. FINN Southeast's talented public relations, marketing, advertising, creative and digital professionals provide local, regional, and national clients with exceptional reach and results. FINN Southeast incorporates team members across the southeastern United States from offices in Nashville, Tennessee and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.com or @finnpartners.com/southeast.

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has more than quadrupled in size during the past 10 years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With almost 800 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top tier agencies around the world through its membership in the global network PROI. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are in Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Southern California and Washington, D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

