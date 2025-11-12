Former Teacher Explores Classroom Methods That Defined His Career

How Author James Edward Cleland Introduced Architecture and Design into the Fine Arts Program at Loyola Academy

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by Gerald L. Gutek, Ph.D., Teacher Emeritus of Education and former Dean at Loyola University Chicago, author and teacher James Edward Cleland recognized the value of integrating the history and philosophy of education with biographical reflection.

Called to analyze his own educational journey through the methodologies that shaped him, Cleland carries forward Gutek's vision in his new memoir, "My Life in the Classroom and Studio: A Teacher's Memoir," written to benefit teachers and students.

Book Cover

In the book, Cleland reflects on the teaching methods that shaped his learning and career, drawing on his experiences at Loyola University Chicago, Notre Dame de Chicago Academy, and Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois. In addition, he recounts formative experiences as a student at St. Norbert School in Northbrook and Glenbrook North High School, District 225, and his journey to introducing the architecture and design division to Loyola Academy's Fine Arts department.

"I want my memoir to be a personal narrative and a professional reflection," Cleland said. "Offering inspiration to education, students, and anyone who is touched by the power of education and teaching."

By sharing his story, Cleland's story calls on the current educators, leaders, and communities to push the boundaries of education forward, aiming for change and for it to continue evolving for the betterment of the generations yet to come.

"I hope education programs and schools will adapt to these methods," Cleland said. "By doing so, we enrich students' creativity and critical thinking and lay a strong foundation for the generations of learners who will follow."

"My Life in the Classroom and Studio: A Teacher's Memoir"

By James Edward Cleland

ISBN: 9798823031059 (softcover); 9798823031042 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

James Edward Cleland's memoir reflects his educational journey as both student and teacher. Drawing on experiences at St. Norbert School, Glenbrook North High School, Loyola University Chicago, Notre Dame de Chicago Academy, and Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Ill., Cleland explores the methodologies that shaped him. He also highlights his creation of an architecture and design division in Loyola Academy's Fine Arts department, hoping other schools will adopt this successful model. To learn more, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/860536-my-life-in-the-classroom-and-studio.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

[email protected]

SOURCE AuthorHouse