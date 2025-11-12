New Concise History Freshly Defines Christianity From John's Gospel and Later Leaders, Cites Updates Needed for Revival Today

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Historian and philanthropist George McCully has published "Christianity Then and Now: Can it Be Saved?" presenting an authoritative definition of Christianity based on a new analysis of John's Gospel and later leaders, concluding with an original history of secularization and a proposed strategy of updates needed today for recovery from fatal subversion by secularity.

McCully has shown that John's Gospel was a systematic argument for the divinity of Jesus, consonant with Classical Stoicism so that Christianity could become a world religion. Each chapter presents fresh insights from a lifetime of scholarship, on St. Augustine, the Christian millennium, Luther, William Tyndale, Thomas Cranmer, and Richard Hooker, with an original history of secularization as cultural disintegration, leading to modern secularity as fragmentation, and Christianity's current crisis in church membership.

"Secular culture, because fragmented, is intrinsically problematic— personally unsatisfying and causing world crises." "Christianity is essentially spiritual, not institutional...about people and their souls, not churches. Its wholeness and depth are its strength, a strategic solution—de-secularization—defining lives and the world as coherent wholes rather than in separate pieces."

About the author

George McCully has had two careers: first for twenty years as a professor of Renaissance and Reformation history and related subjects at Barnard, Columbia, Swarthmore, Princeton, Yale and Wellesley. After brief service as a faculty dean at Brown, he became a grant-maker and by 1983 an independent consultant in all aspects of philanthropy. He was founding Board Chair of the national Center for Plant Conservation, longtime institutional development consultant to the world-leading Boston Early Music Festival and trustee of the Ellis L. Phillips Foundation. In 1996 he created the Massachusetts "Catalogue for Philanthropy," which led to a doubling of Massachusetts giving in only four years and pioneered donor education nationwide. He resides in South Deerfield, Mass. To learn more, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/866762-christianity-then-and-now-can-it-be-saved.

