Former Tesla & Ford Supply Chain & Battery Executive Annie Liu Appointed as External Director to TeraWatt Technology

MILPITAS, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraWatt Technology Inc., a next-generation battery producer is pleased to announce the appointment of former Tesla & Ford supply chain & battery executive Annie Liu as an External director.

Ms. Liu boasts a proven track record of securing transformative multi-billion-dollar partnerships across the battery supply chain, encompassing cell manufacturers and facilitating Gigafactory development. She is the Founder of Alto Group, a trusted advisor to many influential businesses and investors in the renewable energy value chain. Ms. Liu is also a Non-Executive Director of Vulcan Energy Resources and Alpha HPA Limited. Ms. Liu currently holds the Chief Strategy Officer role at Mangrove Lithium. In her prior role as Head of Supply Chain at Tesla, she spearheaded critical partnerships that enabled extensive cell sourcing and secured upstream battery materials to fuel the company's rapid expansion. Previously, while serving as Executive Director at Ford Motor Company, she played a pivotal role in establishing a multi-billion-dollar partnership deal with an industry-leading cell manufacturer that involved a potential Gigafactory plan under a joint venture scheme.

Ms. Liu expressed her excitement about joining the company stating, "TeraWatt has an innovative approach to battery design and manufacturing, its proprietary technologies offer superior performance with unparalleled safety. I'm excited to help TeraWatt with its premium product to accelerate toward commercialization."

"We believe that Ms. Liu's extensive global experience in supply chain and business development will accelerate our future endeavors towards more robust product development and scaling up." said TeraWatt Technology founder CEO Ken Ogata, Ph.D.

TeraWatt Technology views Ms. Liu's participation as a very important step in its growth and aims to strengthen its management structure and accelerate business growth.

About TeraWatt Technology Inc.

TeraWatt Technology Inc. is a California-based company that produces lightweight, high-power, and safe next-generation lithium-ion batteries. Its subsidiary operates in Japan with the support of Organization for Small & Medium Enterprises and Regional Innovation.

