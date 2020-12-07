Former Top Exec at SunTrust and Renowned Financial Services Expert Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce John Giegerich as its newest Partner and Coach.

John is a dynamic financial services executive and sales leader with 30 years of experience in financial services and a record of successfully growing multiple business units while helping private and public companies access commercial and investment banking products, most recently as Atlanta Market President for both BB&T and BBVA Compass.

Prior to those roles, John capped a 21-year SunTrust career by leading Middle Market Banking as Executive Vice President. At SunTrust, he successfully led units through crisis management plans after the telecom meltdown and the Financial Crisis that led to the Great Recession. He has a proven ability to drive revenue and profit growth by developing innovative strategies, attracting talent, motivating teams, managing cost, driving operational efficiencies, and facilitating cooperation among diverse coalitions within organizations.

"Banking is a noble profession and I am grateful for a 30-year career leading high performing teams that assisted companies across industries from start-ups to the Fortune 500 accomplish their goals," commented Giegerich. "The pivot to Executive Coaching allows me to continue my dual passions of developing individuals and helping business owners achieve success. I am honored and humbled to join the CEO Coaching International team – the caliber of the organization and coaches is unparalleled in the industry. I was particularly attracted to CEO Coaching International's specific focus (and track record) for assisting CEOs in growing revenue and EBITDA."

"It's clear to us that John is a quick learner and is very passionate about being the best Coach he can be," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "His hunger for improvement, heart for helping others achieve their goals and fantastic background making BIG happen in banking make all of us at CEO Coaching International very excited to have him joining the team."

John is a community servant and leader assisting several organizations through Board governance and fundraising. His primary passions are military veterans, disadvantaged children, and animal rescue. He is also the Board Chair of Quality Care For Children. In his free time John enjoys sailing, hiking, biking, and running, having competed in over 20 marathons. He lives in Atlanta, Georgia with his wife and his rescue dog Sully.

