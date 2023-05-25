Former Twitter, Google Adtech Heavyweights Join Fetch in Key Leadership Positions to Grow Revenue, Strategic Partnerships

Robin Wheeler and Jeff Lau to draw upon 30+ years of collective experience at Silicon Valley giants to advance Fetch's offerings for the nation's top brands

MADISON, Wis., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch , America's No. 1 rewards app and leading consumer-engagement platform, today announced the appointment of two accomplished executives to its leadership team who will head up sales initiatives and partner product-innovation efforts. Robin Wheeler joins Fetch as its new Chief Revenue Officer, while Jeff Lau assumes the role of Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Go-To-Market Operations.

Robin Wheeler & Jeff Lau

"Robin and Jeff are some of the best and brightest minds that the adtech world has to offer," said Meredith Guerriero, Chief Operating Officer of Fetch, who joined the company in March, bringing advertising expertise from her time at Pinterest, Google, and Facebook (now Meta). "Their intimate knowledge of the space and firsthand experience building the industry's most well-known advertising solutions will be indispensable as we continue on our journey to make Fetch a best-in-class consumer engagement platform."

In her role as CRO, Wheeler will spearhead Fetch's sales organization, reporting to Guerriero. Wheeler brings deep experience from her 20+ year career leading revenue teams and driving results at major social and traditional media companies. Prior to joining Fetch, Wheeler held several leadership positions during her 11-year tenure at Twitter, where she oversaw the CPG, technology and telecom teams. Wheeler most recently served as Twitter's Vice President of U.S. Client Solutions, where she onboarded and worked with some of the country's biggest brands. Previously, at Twitter, she also headed up the social media platform's global mobile-app monetization business.

"Wes and the team have built a truly impressive business over the last decade — Fetch is a powerful platform with a massive value proposition, and there's still a ton of upside and opportunities to grow even further," Wheeler said. "The scale of Fetch's omnichannel retail data provides a unique view of the consumer that's immensely valuable for our partners in the ever-evolving advertising landscape."

Fetch is further bolstering its leadership team with the addition of Lau as SVP of Partnerships and Go-To-Market Operations. In his role, Lau will be responsible for leading key strategic partnerships and shaping Fetch's product-innovation pipeline serving brand partners. Most recently, Lau spent a decade at Google in several leadership roles across its ads business, most recently leading a global team responsible for strategy, operations, revenue acceleration, and automation in the multi-billion dollar network ads business with over 2 million partners.

"I've seen and heard firsthand how frustrated brands are with the current state of play in the advertising landscape. They're hungry for new, agile platforms that are easy to work with and can help them steward relationships with consumers in real-time, with measurement they can trust," said Lau. "With 11 million receipts scanned each day and that number growing fast, Fetch's ability to support business and marketing objectives for brands in a post-privacy world is unmatched. I am tremendously excited to help Fetch scale its industry-leading consumer engagement platform."

Fetch's signal into purchasing habits of U.S. consumers is stronger than ever, thanks to omnichannel data that spans online and in-store purchases. Using Fetch, leading CPG, restaurant and retail brands can tap into over $152 billion in annual gross merchandise value – equivalent to the nation's third largest retailer – across U.S. retail sales to influence consumer spending and shopping habits at scale.

About Fetch

Founded in Madison, Wis., Fetch, formerly Fetch Rewards, is on a mission to help people have fun and save money with every purchase. The No. 1 rewards app on the market, Fetch has 18 million monthly active users who have collectively submitted more than 5 billion receipts and earned more than $659 million in rewards points. Fetch is available to download free on the App Store and Google Play Store and has more than 4 million five-star reviews from happy Fetchers.

