Fetch Strengthens Executive Team, Minting New Chief Product and People Officers

Ayo Jimoh, Michelle Morris and additional leadership hires to supercharge company growth

MADISON, Wis., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch , America's Rewards App, today announced new additions to its leadership team to continue building Fetch's revolutionary rewards ecosystem and operationalizing the high-growth company. Ayo Jimoh has been elevated to the role of Chief Product Officer, while Google and Meta alum Michelle Morris joins Fetch as Chief People Officer.

"Ayo and Michelle represent excellence in product development and operations, with proven track records navigating rapid expansion," said Wes Schroll, CEO and Founder of Fetch. "Ayo has been a driving force in Fetch's evolution to become the world's rewards platform, while Michelle brings sweeping leadership experience from advertising and tech pioneers. They are uniquely positioned to take Fetch to the next level for our users, partners and employees."

In his new role, Jimoh will spearhead Fetch's product innovation efforts, expanding how Fetch connects consumers with the world's biggest brands to reward them for every aspect of their lives. Jimoh has served as a key member of Fetch's product leadership since joining the company in 2020 and through his most recent role as SVP of Product. He has shaped all aspects of the Fetch product roadmap, from the core consumer app to tools for brands. Among his accomplishments at Fetch include introducing an all-new e-commerce integration last month, and a suite of award-winning product enhancements with Fetch 3.0 last summer. Jimoh draws upon nearly 15 years of product, engineering, and security expertise, having previously led innovation at healthcare startup Visibly, as well as product and technology teams at McMaster-Carr.

"We have made great strides toward helping our users live rewarded and are better positioned than ever to achieve this goal," said Jimoh. "The team's consistent delivery of proprietary technologies and a bespoke user experience continues to accelerate growth. I'm humbled by the opportunity to further grow the team and build even more lifelong consumers and partnerships through the power of Fetch Points."

Morris brings over 20 years of experience building world-class teams, generating billions of dollars in revenue, streamlining operations, and executing go-to-market strategies at pacesetting technology and advertising companies. Most recently, in her nearly decade-long tenure at Meta, she led a team of hundreds, strategically innovating to exceed revenue and growth targets for all advertising products within Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Oculus and Instagram. Morris developed and implemented people-centric business strategies, creating an environment where employees thrived. Additionally, she championed diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging initiatives that were integral to the company's success. Prior, she led Google's automotive business across all Google advertising offerings. Earlier in her career, Morris worked at global advertising agency BBDO, managing human resources, before transitioning to account services.

"Across every aspect of the business, Fetch is lightning in a bottle," said Morris. "It's a category-defining rewards ecosystem with limitless potential for brand advertisers and consumers. I have always been passionate about activating high-performance teams that inspire each other to reach new heights. The level of talent and innovation here is incredible and I'm thrilled to help cultivate the collaborative, people-first culture to drive continued success."

These appointments coincide with recent strategic leadership hires across sales and finance. Fetch has further strengthened its sales team with the addition of Kendalle Zimmerman (General Manager, Mid-Market & SMB) and Constantine James (General Manager, Agencies). Together, the two bring rich sales experience from advertising businesses at Reddit, Twitter, Pinterest and Google. Additionally, Fetch has appointed Uber-alum Melissa Collins as Head of Corporate Finance to shape financial strategy.

Fetch, America's Rewards App, empowers consumers to live rewarded and helps brands create lifelong customers through the power of Fetch Points. Fetch has sweeping visibility into what consumers buy, capturing more than $152 billion worth of transactions annually using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. To date, Fetch users have submitted more than 5 billion receipts and earned $1 billion in Fetch Points. The app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play Store and has more than 5 million five-star reviews from happy Fetchers.

