Former UBS Advisor Allen C. Garner Chooses Partnered Independence with Sanctuary Wealth

Lexington, Kentucky-based financial services veteran launches Arras Wealth Management, a new firm, in partnership with Sanctuary affiliate Mercer Wealth Management

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes former UBS Lexington, Kentucky-based financial advisor Allen C. Garner, Jr., CFP®, as he launches Arras Wealth Management (Arras) with Sanctuary partner firm, Mercer Wealth Management (Mercer).

Mr. Garner is an industry veteran who is celebrating his 50th year in the business, having started his financial services career in 1974. After spending his entire career working for firms on Wall Street, he chose Sanctuary's Partnered Independence model to better connect with the clients he serves on Main Street. As the founder of Arras, Mr. Garner will serve as the Managing Partner and share ownership with Mercer Wealth Management.

"I came to the conclusion that to really care for my clients in today's changing environment, I could no longer do it working for a bank," Mr. Garner said. "Together with Mercer and Sanctuary, we will build something that's tailored to the clients that I serve. I chose Sanctuary for a multitude of reasons, but a big part of it had to do with the solutions and backing they provide to enable our team to support our clients how we see fit."

Mercer Wealth Management's launch of Arras represents a significant milestone in the growth strategy it carved out since leaving Merrill Lynch in 2021 to launch their firm. The Louisville-based Mercer team will continue to work with Sanctuary as it partners with Mr. Garner on Arras Wealth Management's own growth strategy.

"One of our strongest commitments to partner firms is that we will help them grow faster with Sanctuary than they might anywhere else – that includes inorganic growth through tuck-in's, acquisitions, and joint ventures." said Vince Fertitta, President of Sanctuary Wealth.

"We are thrilled to launch Arras Wealth Management with Allen, who has a long and distinguished track record of helping clients achieve their financial goals here in our home state of Kentucky," said Todd Mercer. "We are extremely happy with Sanctuary's support through partnered independence over the past few years and look forward to working closely with them to build Arras Wealth Management into the firm Allen envisions."

Sanctuary Wealth ( sanctuarywealth.com/ ) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 27 states across the country with approximately $28 billion in assets under advisement.

