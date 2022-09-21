Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO and Deputy National Security Advisor Douglas Lute Appointed to Blackbird.AI Advisory Board

Douglas Lute is a former U.S. Ambassador to NATO and former U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor, where he worked for six years at the White House, spanning two presidential administrations. In addition, Ambassador Lute served for 35 years on active duty in the U.S. Army before retiring as a Lieutenant General.





Blackbird.AI welcomes Douglas Lute to the advisory board, where he will play an instrumental role in providing Blackbird's management team with strategic advice.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blackbird.AI , a global leader in narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas Lute to its Advisory Board. Blackbird's Advisory Board brings together a highly accomplished and diverse group of U.S. national security officials and commercial executives across cybersecurity, government affairs, and enterprise SaaS to advise and support the Blackbird.AI executive team and its shareholders.

Douglas Lute

Ambassador Lute is an esteemed leader in U.S. defense policy, international security, and government affairs. He is the former United States Ambassador to NATO and an influential player in the design and implementation of the Alliance's responses to the most severe security challenges in Europe since the end of the Cold War. In addition, Ambassador Lute served under Presidents Bush and Obama for six years on the U.S. National Security Council as Deputy National Security Advisor focused on Iraq and Afghanistan.

Prior to his time at the White House, Lute served for 35 years on active duty in the U.S. Army, where he held a variety of command positions at European Command and Central Command and on the Joint Staff. He retired as a Lieutenant General and is currently the Chairman of the International and Defense Practices at BGR Group.

Ambassador Lute holds degrees from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a charter member of the Senior Military Advisory Group of the United States Institute of Peace; a member of the American Academy of Diplomacy; and a member of the board of the Atlantic Council of the United States.

"In today's world, corporate and government leaders face an ever-evolving array of cyber and other asymmetric threats, which require technologies that can keep pace. Blackbird.AI's platform fills critical intelligence gaps and provides strategic insights in the online environment. I am pleased to join the advisory board and contribute to their continued success," states Douglas Lute.

"Ambassador Lute's unique and distinguished record in the diplomatic, defense and geopolitical risk space will be invaluable as we drive transformational change with our public sector and enterprise customers worldwide," says Wasim Khaled, CEO of Blackbird.AI.

Ambassador Lute joins the Advisory Board with former White House cybersecurity expert Richard A. Clarke .

