Former U.S. Congressman Edward Feighan Joins Cannformatics Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannformatics, an early-stage biotechnology startup focused on personalizing medical cannabis treatment through the identification and application of saliva-based Cannabis-Responsive™ biomarkers, is proud to announce that the Honorable Edward Feighan has joined its Advisory Board. Mr. Feighan is the Executive Chairman of Vitality Biopharma and a former five term U.S. Congressman representing Ohio's 19th congressional district. Mr. Feighan will provide business and public policy advice as the company begins its next capital raise.

"We are thrilled Congressman Feighan has joined our Advisory Board," said Dr. Itzhak Kurek, CEO and Co-Founder of Cannformatics. "His leadership and experience with developing cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical products will be invaluable as we meet with investors and partners who share our commitment to the discovery and application of scientific evidence-based knowledge in the use of medical cannabis to improve health and quality-of-life."

"I am both honored and excited to be joining Cannformatics' esteemed Advisory Board," said Congressman Feighan. "I have a sincere respect and admiration for the underlying science Cannformatics is pursuing. I believe the work they are doing will result in the creation of a standard of scientific care that the heath care community will rely upon for the effective and responsible use of CBD and cannabis in addressing a range of medical conditions. It is very exciting to be a part of this transformational endeavor."

About Cannformatics, Inc:

Cannformatics is an early-stage biotechnology startup focused on the personalization of medical cannabis treatment through the identification and application of Cannabis-Responsive™ biomarkers found in saliva. The company's mission is to deliver predictable and repeatable science-based medical cannabis recommendations to improve health and quality of life. The company is now pursuing identifying biomarkers related to autism spectrum disorder in children. Follow us on Twitter @cannformatics. Cannformatics is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

