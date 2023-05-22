Former U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan Joins Zoetic Global as Chief Global Business Development Officer

New carbon credit headquarters to open in Columbus, Ohio



WASHINGTON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoetic Global announced today that former U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan has joined the company as Chief Global Business Development Officer.

During his political career, Ryan served the working families in Northeast Ohio's 13th congressional district where he led Northeast Ohio's economic transformation. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, which controls the expenditure of money by the federal government, he brought back over $1 billion to help transform the economic and cultural landscape of Northeast Ohio. He served as the primary sponsor for the $280 billion CHIPS Act that paved the way for Intel to build two semiconductor plants in Ohio.

Zoetic's portfolio of technologies includes innovative refrigerants' projects in the United States, Asia, Middle East, and Africa that are well-positioned to make an important impact. Companies that work with Zoetic realize 20-40 percent savings on their cooling costs and share in carbon credits supported by precise energy and emissions reduction data. Global cooling is a key target for emissions reduction as air conditioning needs are projected to triple by 2050 as a result of warming and the growing middle class in Asia and Africa.

More broadly, Zoetic is working with technology and strategic partners to deliver critical energy, water, and food technologies to areas of greatest need around the world. Specific initiatives include providing access to hydrokinetic, wind and solar power, energy efficiency technologies, and systems for supplementing electrical supply and infrastructure in remote areas. Current installations are located at public and private facilities including government buildings, school districts, hospitals, data centers, entertainment facilities, and corporate offices.

"I had many offers to join businesses since leaving Congress in January. I'm thrilled to join Zoetic because our family of breakthrough technologies will transform the world economy and help reverse climate change. We are trailblazers in these technologies. We are also going to show the world how carbon credits can be a force multiplier in solving some of society's toughest challenges. I'm thrilled about this new and exciting chapter, which includes the opening of a refrigerant manufacturing facility employing trade union workers in Youngstown and a new carbon credit headquarters in Columbus," said Ryan.

"We are incredibly proud to have Tim as a member of our leadership team. His commitment to making an impact in the fight against climate change aligns perfectly with our vision. As Zoetic continues to work hard to make a positive difference in the future of our planet, his insights will be incredibly valuable," said Jerome Ringo, Chairman and Co-Founder of Zoetic Global.

"Tim will be a key driver to engage stakeholders in the climate economy throughout the world, but with a particular emphasis on the Midwest. The manufacturing capacity and talent in the region provides an ideal hub to bring critical climate solutions to market. In addition, Tim serves as a powerful voice to highlight Zoetic's technologies and to lead the charge going into COP 28." said Zoetic Global CEO Avery Hong.

About Zoetic Global

Zoetic is a minority-owned solutions provider focused on delivering critical energy, water, and food technologies to areas of greatest need. Working in conjunction with its technology and strategic partners it has assembled a compelling portfolio of now solutions for now problems. Zoetic means, "of or pertaining to life." It embodies the dedication of its Co-Founder and Chairman, Jerome Ringo, who has been a leader in the climate movement for two decades. Zoetic is focused on the inclusion of areas of the world disproportionately impacted by climate change. Zoetic believes that critical solutions exist and require a next level commitment by leaders to implement them.

