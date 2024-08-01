Former US EPA Administrator Carol Browner joins Atmos Financial as Chair of Advisory Board

News provided by

Atmos Financial

Aug 01, 2024, 07:30 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atmos Financial, PBC, a leading climate-finance company, is pleased to announce that Carol M. Browner will lead its newly created Advisory Board. Browner is a renowned environmental leader, and has held roles as the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under President Clinton and the Director of the White House Office of Energy and Climate Change Policy under President Obama. Currently, Browner serves as chair of the Board of Directors for the League of Conservation Voters, a leading national environmental advocacy organization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carol Browner to our team," said Ravi Mikkelsen, CEO of Atmos Financial. "Her extensive background in environmental policy and international market-driven solutions align perfectly with our plans to activate the global banking sector for climate-positive finance. Her leadership will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our impact."

During her tenure at the EPA from 1993 to 2001, Browner was instrumental in implementing significant air quality standards and accelerating the cleanup of contaminated sites. As President Obama's climate advisor, she played a key role in coordinating the administration's climate and energy policies, promoting clean energy legislation, and advancing vehicle emission standards.

"If we are truly interested in changing the course we need to make smart investments in our future – that drive cleaner energy and slash climate pollution," said Browner. "That's why I am so excited to join Atmos Financial. Their technology will help resources like the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund deploy capital more cost-effectively, at greater speed, and amplify their impact by crowding-in private capital. Atmos Financial is at the forefront of creating financial solutions that prioritize equitable access to credit, and I look forward to working with the team to further their mission."

In this role, Browner will bring decades of experience and expertise in environmental policy and sustainable development to help guide Atmos Financial's energy finance initiatives. Both Atmos and Browner share a common understanding that finance is a critical lever for changing the trajectory of climate change.

Atmos Financial offers innovative green financial products and services that empower individuals, businesses and lenders to make a positive impact on the planet. For lenders, Atmos offers indirect or white-labeled loan services that help them launch and meet sustainable lending goals. For individuals and businesses, Atmos offers purpose-built bank accounts and loans that support decarbonization.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Atmos Financial

Also from this source

Atmos Financial and the Clean Energy Fund of Texas Team up to Help Communities and Businesses Drive Capital into the Green Economy

Atmos Financial and the Clean Energy Fund of Texas Team up to Help Communities and Businesses Drive Capital into the Green Economy

Financial technology company Atmos Financial has signed an agreement with the first "green bank" in Texas, Clean Energy Fund of Texas, to help...
Fintech Atmos Financial Partners Directly with Five Star Bank in a Sustainable BaaS Model

Fintech Atmos Financial Partners Directly with Five Star Bank in a Sustainable BaaS Model

Atmos Financial, PBC continues to advance its mission to help decarbonize the banking sector and advance the rapid transition to a clean economy...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics