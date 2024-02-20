Former US Government Senior Executive and CIO, Tony Adamson Assumes Key Role as Chief Technology Officer at IT Availability

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Availability, a leading provider of innovative IT services, proudly announces the appointment of Tony Adamson as its new Chief Technology Officer. Tony has four decades of service to the Intelligence Community with an expansive professional network across Industry and government, with a proven track record of government settings, particularly in global IT operations, cybersecurity, network architecture, engineering, development, and business operations.

Tony Adamson Assumes Key Role as Chief Technology Officer at IT Availability

In his new role at IT Availability, Tony will focus on all aspects of our corporate technical growth through; solutioning technical needs associated with client responses, improving technical staff knowledge, partnering with the best technologies and integration partners, and providing strategic market perspectives associated with the latest technology. IT Availability is renowned for its dynamic approach to addressing unique challenges faced by customers in areas such as development, networks, data centers, cybersecurity, and operations. Tony brings thought leadership and experience as a recognized expert who can guide our customers through the next generation of IT challenges.

IT Availability, founded in 2015 by industry luminary Chuck Dickens, a former senior executive with over 35 years of experience in the Intelligence Community, is poised for significant growth under Tony's leadership. Chuck's vision and IT Availability's commitment to providing cutting-edge IT solutions align seamlessly with Tony's strategic capabilities, making his addition to the executive team a pivotal move for the company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tony Adamson to IT Availability as our Chief Technology Officer. His extensive experience and proven leadership in the IT industry will undoubtedly play a crucial role in advancing our growth agenda and pioneering new business horizons through innovative technological solutions," remarked Chuck Dickens, Founder of IT Availability.

Tony Adamson expressed his excitement about the new opportunity, stating, "I am honored to join Chuck and the entire IT Availability team, a company known for its commitment to excellence and innovation. I look forward to contributing to the organization's continued success and leading initiatives that will shape the future for delivering technology solutions for our clients."

This strategic appointment underscores IT Availability's dedication to staying at the forefront of the IT industry and marks a significant milestone in the company's journey of expansion and exploration of new business possibilities.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Chuck Dickens Founder/Managing Director

[email protected]

571-594-3992

SOURCE IT Availability