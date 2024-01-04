Former USAF Wing Commander Trey Coleman Joins Raft as Chief Product Officer

News provided by

Raft

04 Jan, 2024, 15:37 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft, a full stack engineering and digital consultancy serving defense and intelligence agencies, today announced retired Colonel Frederick "Trey" Coleman III will join the firm as its first Chief Product Officer. Coleman retired from the United States Air Force in 2023 and will lead Raft's corporate offerings strategy, product portfolio and innovation to deliver operational advantage to its government customers. 

"Trey is an incredible leader, technologist and defense expert. As our company grows and innovates, his leadership will guarantee that we will continue to enable the DoD to outpace America's adversaries by harnessing the power of data at scale," said Raft CEO Shubhi Mishra.

Coleman most recently served as the Commander of the United States Air Force's 505th Command and Control Wing in Hurlburt Field, Fla, where he led the mission to enable and prepare the joint force to execute war-winning command and control of air power. Coleman is a graduate of Northwestern College, Walden University, the Air Command and Staff College, the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies and the Eisenhower School at National Defense University.

"In the opening chapter of my transition from the military, I couldn't have asked for a better partner to build and deliver the tools that will continue to give the United States the competitive advantage in great power competition," said Coleman. "I chose to partner with Raft for three main reasons: its cutting-edge products, its military customers' mission, and its widely celebrated culture."

About Raft 

Raft, among America's Top 25 fastest-growing GovTech companies, defines a new breed of digital consultancy that is part full stack engineering firm, part futures laboratory, and part passionate advisory in digital engineering. Raft specializes in next-generation software, data platforms, and AI solutions to solve the hardest public sector challenges, including digital modernization, legacy system data integration, and mission assurance in austere and contested environments at all classification levels. Raft partners with DoD agencies to develop, mature, and operationalize data-centric and AI-powered software systems at all classification levels to deliver operational advantage at the speed of need and harness the power of data at scale.

Media Contact:
Sandra Perez
[email protected] 

SOURCE Raft

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.