Raft Appoints Dawn Pinto as Chief Financial Officer

Former executive for Jacobs and Booz Allen joins company's leadership team

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft , a leading defense technology company dedicated to empowering the U.S. military and government agencies with cutting-edge AI/ML and data solutions, today announced the appointment of Dawn Pinto as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She will be responsible for Raft's financial strategies, analysis, operations, business transformation, and enhancing profitability.

"Dawn is a world-class financial leader with a proven track record in driving strong financial growth and demonstrating inspirational leadership," said Shubhi Mishra, CEO, Raft. "I am thrilled to welcome Dawn to the Raft team and look forward to working with her as she guides us to deliver growth and operational excellence. Her insights will be invaluable as we continue to advance our strategic priorities and make a positive impact for our customers and employees."

With 20-plus years of experience supporting commercial businesses and government contractors in finance, Dawn has a legacy of improving enterprise financial performance and pricing strategies. She most recently served as CFO for the Critical Mission Solutions Segment at Jacobs, a global government advanced engineering and innovative technology business which was recently separated and merged with Amentum to create a new publicly traded company.

Before Jacobs, Dawn was CFO of Booz Allen's Civilian Services Group, where she partnered with group leadership to maximize key metrics, drive process improvement, and support long-term strategies. She has also held strategic financial leadership roles at organizations, including SAIC, Engility, TASC and Northrop Grumman. Dawn holds an M.B.A. from Virginia Tech and a B.S. in accounting from Bentley College.

"I am excited to join Raft at such a pivotal time," said Dawn. "The team has quickly established themselves as leaders in delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to empower the U.S. military and government agencies. Raft has tremendous growth opportunities, and I look forward to playing an integral role as Raft evolves in their journey."

About Raft

Raft is a leading defense technology company dedicated to empowering the U.S. military and government agencies with cutting-edge AI/ML and data solutions. We transform complex data into actionable insights, enabling mission-critical decisions on earth, and beyond. Our modular platforms are designed to eliminate operational friction and data fatigue, ensuring that you have the right information at the right time to achieve mission success.

