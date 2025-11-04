Former VA Deputy CIO Carrie Lee Joins Knox Systems Federal Advisory Board

Accelerating innovation and compliance across the next generation of federal cloud and AI programs.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knox Systems today announced the appointment of Carrie Lee, Former Chief Product Officer and Deputy Chief Information Officer for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), to its Federal Advisory Board.

A nationally recognized leader in technology modernization, Ms. Lee oversaw Product Delivery for one of the government's largest and most complex IT enterprises. At the VA, she helped drive some of the agency's most ambitious modernization efforts- from low-code and SaaS adoption to the first continuous Authorization to Operate (ATO) process in a civilian agency, cutting compliance timelines from more than a year to just sixty days.

"Carrie's track record speaks for itself - she's delivered measurable transformation inside one of the government's largest mission environments," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "Her perspective from the front lines of modernization will help guide Knox as we continue enabling agencies to move faster, strengthen security, and deliver better outcomes for citizens."

As part of the Knox Federal Advisory Board, Ms. Lee will contribute her expertise in federal IT transformation, data modernization, and secure AI enablement. The Board brings together senior leaders from defense, civilian, and technology sectors to advise Knox on policy, compliance, and mission-driven innovation across FedRAMP, NIST, and DoW standards.

"Knox is solving the challenges agencies face every day- balancing innovation with accountability," said Carrie Lee. "I'm thrilled to support their mission to make secure modernization accessible to every facet of government."

Her appointment follows the recent addition of David Epperson, former CIO of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and former CISO for the Department of Homeland Security, further strengthening the Board's deep federal leadership bench. Together, these appointments underscore Knox's commitment to helping agencies accelerate cloud and AI adoption without compromising security or compliance.

About Knox Systems

Knox (knoxsystems.com) operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days — turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization.

For media inquiries contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc