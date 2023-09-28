Formic Acid Market is to grow by USD 485.04 million from 2022 to 2027, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Co., GNFC Ltd., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The formic acid market is expected to grow by USD 485.04 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising demand for formic acid as a preservative is notably driving the formic acid market. However, factors such as the Presence of cost-effective substitutes may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (agriculture and animal feed, leather, textile, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the formic acid market including BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Co., GNFC Ltd., Joshi Agrochem Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Kakdiya Chemicals, Kemira Oyj, Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, MERU CHEM PVT. LTD., NuGenTec, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Pon Pure Chemicals Group, ProChem Inc., RXChemicals, Shandong Acid Technology Co. Ltd., Shandong Jiuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Shijiazhuang Taihe Chemical Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Vizag Chemical International. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

BASF SE - The company offers formic acid in Europe under the Protectol FM brand.

The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Formic acid is available from chemical suppliers, distributors, and producers who are involved in the processing of industrial chemicals when it comes to distribution via offline channels. Companies specializing in the distribution of chemicals, such as agriculture, leather, and textile industries that need to use fissile acid during the production process often supply this material to other industrial sectors. In addition, offline distribution of formic acid requires close coordination between manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and end users to ensure continuous chemical supply while complying with safety standards and regulations. full. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to contribute 57% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

