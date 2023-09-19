Formidium Announces Ironbase Compliance for Fund Compliance and AML Officer Services

News provided by

Formidium Corp.

19 Sep, 2023, 08:46 ET

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Formidium, a global leader in providing fund technology and back-office solutions today announced the launch of Ironbase Compliance ("Ironbase"), its new fund compliance division specialized in providing fund compliance services to global investment management firms.

"Ironbase is uniquely positioned to serve as a strategic partner, guiding investment management firms through the intricate realm of compliance. The team consists of 20+ seasoned compliance professionals who have years of hands-on experience and expertise, serving 240+ clients globally," said, Nilesh Sudrania, Founder and CEO of Formidium.

Ironbase offers a Suite of Compliance Services:

  • AML Officer Services: offers highly qualified professionals to act in the roles of Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officers to provide the necessary oversight and reporting.

  • FATCA/ CRS Registration and Annual Filings: facilitates compliance with reporting protocols under FATCA and/or CRS, including submission of relevant IRS forms and reporting schema compliant with local competent authority requirements.

  • BlueSky Filings: provides support with Regulation D and Form D filings and in registering securities offerings with relevant state regulatory authorities.

About Ironbase

Ironbase is the compliance services division of Formidium, a global fund administrator headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, USA. Formidium' s operations and technology are SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 audited, and it currently has over 1,000 staff members across the globe.

Learn more at: www.ironbasecompliance.com

Media Contacts:
Manish Jain
[email protected]
+1 630 509 4890

SOURCE Formidium Corp.

