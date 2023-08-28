Formidium Announces the Release of Tax Allocations and Returns Module for Its Fund Accounting Software "Seamless™"

News provided by

Formidium Corp.

28 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Formidium, a global leader in providing fund technology and back-office solutions, has today announced the release of Tax Allocations Module for its fund accounting software "Seamless™". The tax allocations module is a major milestone in redefining and streamlining the process of tax allocations, federal/state returns preparation, tax schedules such as K1s and informational returns such as 1099s and 1042s, for SPVs, Hedge Funds, Venture Funds, Private Equity Funds, and Crypto/Digital Asset funds.

Continue Reading

Tax allocations within an accounting system for a pooled investment fund ensure that all investor-level tax allocations are calculated efficiently and books vs tax adjustments are tracked and reconciled. It ensures efficient, faster and accurate processing of tax returns, K-1s,1099s, and other tax schedules required for US tax returns for investment funds. This benefits fund managers to receive timely delivery of tax returns, timely distribution of K-1s & 1099s to their investors & vendors in a cost and time-efficient manner.

Formidium's investment in the tax allocations system enables their tax professionals and practitioners to spend more time on tax data analysis and handling complex tax matters.

"We are thrilled to announce the Automation of US tax allocations module for investment funds and partnerships. This technology solution will help our team of professionals to provide tax returns and K1s to our clients in a more timely manner along with better quality controls and reconciliations. It has always been our philosophy of utilizing technology to provide innovative solutions and this automation is a step forward towards it." said Nilesh Sudrania, Founder & CEO of Formidium, and a licensed CPA himself.

Seamless™ is available to hedge funds, CFO services, CPA firms, and other service providers to investment funds and partnerships on a single or multi-year license basis.

About Formidium:

Formidium Corp. is a global investment fund administration services and technology provider headquartered in Downers Grove, IL (USA). Formidium has developed its proprietary technology for fund accounting (Seamless™) and for Investor onboarding (CommonSubDoc™). Formidium also offers a Marketplace for alternative investments to HNWIs, Family Offices, and other Institutional Allocators.

Formidium's operations and technology are SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 audited, ISO27001 certified, and supported by over 2 million hours of R&D and a global staff of 900.

Learn more about Formidium at www.formidium.com

Media Contacts
Shivangini Yadav
+1-630-828-3520
[email protected]

SOURCE Formidium Corp.

Also from this source

Formidium Opens State-Of-The-Art Workspace at the GIFT City in Ahmedabad, India

ISO 27001 Certification and SOC 1, 2, & 3 Audits Make Formidium's Security and Privacy Stronger

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.