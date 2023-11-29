Formidium Marketplace Unveils - Insights. A Top Destination for the Alternative Investment Community to Access Unique Alternative Investment Content

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the premier destination for alternative investment data and information, Formidium (Alts) Marketplace has witnessed the proliferation of investment information and insights from various sources, ranging from dependable to questionable. In an ever-expanding sea of data, it's increasingly challenging to discern what truly matters from the noise and buzz.

Alts Marketplace is thrilled to announce its latest feature, Insights. This innovative update provides fund managers and service providers a dedicated space to share their invaluable content with an engaged and discerning audience seeking the latest news, insightful commentary, and expert perspectives.

“We recognized the growing need for a centralized hub of knowledge and connectivity among the alternative investment community” says Lawson Stringer, Head of Marketplace. “The introduction of 'Insights' provides that stage for the alts. community to connect and engage with each other by sharing their expert knowledge on various industry topics.”

For high-net-worth investors and institutions, Insights offers a treasure trove of diverse viewpoints, expert insights, and thought-provoking topics from fund managers and industry experts. Our readers can explore a rich array of content, including articles, engaging podcasts, and informative videos, all curated from thought leaders at the forefront of the alternative investment industry. For content contributors, Insights is the perfect platform to establish themselves as thought leaders and enhance their company's brand presence.

Our vision is clear—to become the gold standard for alternative investment strategies, curated information, and marketplace insights. We aspire to build a thriving network for the alternative investment community, fostering transactions, facilitating new investment partnerships, and maximizing our collective impact in the ever-evolving alternative market landscape.

About Formidium Marketplace:

Based in the heart of Chicago, IL, Formidium Marketplace, a division of Formidium Corp, offers a dynamic platform where accredited investors can access fund manager profiles, construct hypothetical multi-strategy portfolios, and participate in exclusive events featuring both experienced and emerging managers. Service providers can showcase their businesses to the entire community and be part of an exclusive referral network.

