Formidium officially launches Alts Marketplace

The new platform is designed to reshape the way fund managers, investors, and service providers connect, collaborate, and transact.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Formidium Corp, a global leader in financial services, is excited to introduce the Formidium Marketplace ("Marketplace"), a networking platform designed solely for the alternative investment industry.

Formidium Marketplace Demo

"Marketplace was born out of a need to better connect the alternative investment industry" says Shalin Madan, Co-Founder and CGO, the visionary force behind this groundbreaking platform. "Our goal is to empower all stakeholders with the tools they need to showcase their company profile, make informed decisions, forge meaningful connections, and drive the future of alternative investments."

Key Features and Benefits of Marketplace

Interactive Member Network: Alts Marketplace is a members-only hub of fund managers, investors, and service providers who want to engage in meaningful discussions and partnerships.

Enhanced Due Diligence Investors gain access to an array of comprehensive fund data, performance metrics, and tools to analyze investment and portfolio risks.

Efficient Fundraising: Fund managers can leverage Marketplace to streamline their fundraising efforts. By highlighting their strategies and performance records, managers can attract potential investors more effectively with a custom profile.

Service Provider Network: Investors and fund managers can access a range of industry experts providing legal, banking, technology, and many other services.

Compliant: Alts Marketplace information and data is private and only available to verified members.

About Formidium Marketplace:

Based in Chicago, IL, Formidium Marketplace, a division of Formidium Corp, provides a dynamic platform where accredited investors can access fund manager profiles, create hypothetical multi-strategy portfolios, and attend exclusive events with experienced and emerging managers. Service providers can highlight their businesses to the entire community, as well as be part of an exclusive referral network.

SOURCE Formidium Corp.