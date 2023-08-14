Formidium Opens State-Of-The-Art Workspace at the GIFT City in Ahmedabad, India

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Formidium, a global leader in providing fund technology and back-office solutions, has opened its newest workspace at Gujarat International Finance Tech-City, popularly known as GIFT City in Ahmedabad, India. The new office is located at STPI, 9th Floor, GIFT One Tower, GIFT City, Gandhinagar-382355, 12km from Ahmedabad International Airport.

GIFT City presents an unprecedented ecosystem for crucial economic activities, offering globally benchmarked regulations, taxation, policies, and more. GIFT City is being developed with world-class facilities and as a prominent business district catering to global and domestic enterprises, and a preferred destination for Financial Services and IT/ITes companies in India.

Formidium's facilities at the GIFT City will give its Ahmedabad based staff the resources to continue to innovate and deliver its clients premier services through pioneering technologies. The new workspace features a spacious, modern, and comfortable layout. Beyond the space itself, the new office is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, top-notch connectivity, and cutting-edge technology. The combination of a human-focused workspace and up-to-date technological resources gives the Ahmedabad based staff everything they need to support Formidium's mission.

"We're overjoyed, proud, and absolutely thrilled to announce the opening of our brand-new, dynamic, office at the GIFT City in Ahmedabad! This isn't just an office, it's a launchpad for ambitions, creativity, and a hub for collaboration. We've curated this new office to cultivate a thriving culture of innovation and productivity. The extraordinary GIFT City space is purpose-built to inspire unmatched energy and enthusiasm! As a global leader in fund technology and third-party fund administration, the new office further strengthens our position to cater to the evolving needs of the financial industry," said Manish Sudrania, Co-Founder of Formidium.

About Formidium:

Formidium Corp. is a global investment fund administration services and technology provider headquartered in Downers Grove, IL (USA). Formidium has developed its proprietary technology for fund accounting (Seamless Investment Backoffice) and for Investor onboarding (CommonSubDoc). Formidium also offers a Marketplace for alternative investments to HNWIs, Family Offices, and other Institutional Allocators.

Formidium's operations and technology are SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 audited, ISO27001 certified, and supported by over 2 million hours of R&D and a global staff of 900.

Learn more about Formidium at www.formidium.com

Formidium Corp.
633 Rogers St, Suite 106
Downers Grove, IL 60515

SOURCE Formidium Corp.

