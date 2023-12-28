Formidium Unveils 'Universe' for Advanced Client Billing with Cryptocurrency Payments

Formidium Corp.

28 Dec, 2023, 09:30 ET

CHICAGO, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Formidium, a trailblazer in financial technology solutions, today announces the launch of 'Universe,' a comprehensive client revenue management system designed for service industries. This innovative platform integrates the option for clients to pay via cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, a first in the realm of automated recurring billing. 

'Universe' distinguishes itself by seamlessly handling recurring billing for a multitude of clients while incorporating the advanced feature of cryptocurrency payments. This integration ensures a high level of traceability and transparency, linking each digital transaction directly to its invoice. 

Rakesh Kumar, CTO of Formidium, emphasizes the platform's significance: "With 'Universe,' we are redefining how businesses manage client payments. The integration of cryptocurrency and stablecoin payments into recurring billing is a game-changer, offering our clients the flexibility and security they need in today's digital economy. This is just the beginning of our journey towards innovative financial solutions." 

The platform's introduction of digital currency payments caters to the evolving needs of modern businesses and consumers, who are increasingly turning to digital assets for their transactions. This feature not only adds convenience but also enhances the security and efficiency of financial processes. 

Through 'Universe,' Formidium reinforces its position as a leader in financial technology, consistently pushing boundaries to meet the dynamic needs of the business world. This launch marks a significant milestone in Formidium's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions in the financial technology sector. 

About Formidium: Formidium Corp, a frontrunner in financial technology, is dedicated to developing solutions that streamline business operations and enhance client experiences. Known for its innovative approach, the company continually sets new standards in the industry. 

For media inquiries, please contact: John Manley 

SOURCE Formidium Corp.

