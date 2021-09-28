FORMLESS, Inc. launches crowd-funding campaign for an edtech product: Little Hackers

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FORMLESS, Inc. announced a campaign to crowdfund resources for the development of a fun, interactive experience called Little Hackers, which uses a workbook and augmented reality to introduce readers as young as six years old to the foundational concepts of coding. Little Hackers both helps kids learn to read code, and empowers them to imagine themselves as future leaders in technology by presenting engaging characters drawn from groups that are underserved by and underrepresented within tech and science fields.

According to Brandon Tory, CEO of FORMLESS, "It's vital that we present relatable and engaging resources to our children at an early age, so that they develop open mindsets that aren't limited to a narrow range of possibilities or opportunities. Technology as a whole is often presented as out of reach. With Little Hackers, we intend to change that narrative by providing a product that is easy-to-use, fun, and connects with kids on a more personal level than traditional academic tools and materials."

Visit the campaign page today to purchase a copy of Little Hackers or make a contribution to the campaign.

About FORMLESS, Inc.

FORMLESS, Inc. is. a passionate, diverse, and creative group that thinks outside the "triangles," headquartered in Boston, MA. The team combines decades of experience and success spanning big tech, content production, and education. The company's vision is to illuminate true human purpose through technology.

About Brandon Tory

Brandon is a technical lead on the Natural Language Accelerated team at Google AI, was a technical lead on the First Party iOS Apps team at Apple, and was an engineer in the Defense & Aerospace division at Teradyne. Throughout his career, he recognized key themes that are reflected in the Little Hackers' approach to teaching coding. Specifically, understanding fundamentals is more important than coding language specifics, and developing the ability to think abstractly can cultivate the agency required to lead.

Brandon's story of pursuing his dreams as a musician and engineer in parallel is featured in national media that include: Forbes , CNN Great Big Story , CNBC , and Yahoo Finance

Jason Martin

FORMLESS, INC.

[email protected]

SOURCE FORMLESS, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.formless.la

