FORMLESS Successfully Raises $2.2 Million in Pre-Seed Funding

Funding Will Propel SHARE Protocol Development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Formless, Inc., a company building decentralized network infrastructure for property rights management and revenue sharing, announced the successful raise of over $2.2 million in pre-seed funding. The consortium of investors includes a16z Crypto CSS, Beacon web3 accelerator, and angel investors that include Sandeep Nailwal (Co-Founder of Polygon Network), Ryan Fang (Co-Founder and COO of Ankr), Dharmesh Shah (Founder and CTO of HubSpot), and Dallas Austin (Grammy-award winning producer and CEO of Dallas Austin Distribution). The funding will drive Formless's commitment to advancing the SHARE Protocol, powering the next generation of products and experiences in a multiplayer digital economy.

SHARE Protocol enables developers, creators, and organizations to tap into a common property ownership network, benefit from the innovation of decentralized digital rights management, and receive rewards and network effects associated with revenue sharing in a multiplayer digital economy.

"This pre-seed funding round is a testament to our team, our vision, and the transformative potential of the SHARE Protocol," said Brandon Thorpe, Founder & CEO, and the leader behind Formless. "We are deeply grateful for the trust our investors have shown in us. This funding will be pivotal as we accelerate the development of the SHARE Protocol while advancing toward our vision of a multiplayer internet powered by choice, ownership, and participation with purpose."

The commitments these early-stage investors have made underscore their recognition of the transformative potential of SHARE. The $2.2 million pre-seed investment, which exceeded the initial target due to overwhelming investor interest, will be allocated toward growing the development team, enhancing the technology infrastructure, and ensuring the delivery of a robust customer experience across the network.

About FORMLESS

Formless is a Cambridge, Massachusetts company with the mission of creating virtual and physical experiences that enable people to live more fulfilling lives.

Visit www.formless.xyz for more information.

For inquiries contact [email protected].

