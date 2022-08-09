Formosa Pharmaceuticals and AimMax Therapeutics Announce Successful Top-Line Results from CPN-302 for the Treatment of Inflammation and Pain after Cataract Surgery.

TAIPEI, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (6838.TWO) and AimMax Therapeutics, Inc. (United States) report successful top-line results from CPN-302, the second of the two pivotal Phase 3 clinical studies of APP13007, a novel ophthalmic nanosuspension formulation of the potent corticosteroid, clobetasol propionate (0.05%), for the treatment of inflammation and pain after cataract surgery.

(PRNewsfoto/Formosa Pharmaceuticals Inc.,)

CPN-302 was a randomized, double-masked trial in the United States that evaluated APP13007 versus matching placebo (1:1 ratio) in 370 randomized subjects following cataract surgery (including 151 in a corneal endothelial cell sub-study). As in the first Phase 3 study, CPN-301, the primary endpoints were complete and sustained resolution of ocular inflammation and pain after cataract surgery, i.e.., anterior chamber cell (ACC) count = 0 from post-operative day 8 (POD8) through POD15 and ocular pain grade = 0 from POD4 through POD15. Treatment with an APP13007 eyedrop twice daily for 14 days achieved both primary endpoints by producing rapid and sustained clearance of ocular inflammation and cure of ocular pain which were statistically (p<0.001) and clinically superior to placebo. A total of 57.8% of subjects had ACC count = 0 on POD15 following APP13007 treatment as compared to 18.9% following placebo treatment (p<0.001). A total of 85.4% of subjects on APP13007 were ocular pain free as early as at POD4 as compared to 51.4% on placebo (p<0.001).

APP13007 treatment was well tolerated with a safety profile similar to that of placebo. There were no study drug-related serious adverse events, and the treatment-emergent adverse events were mainly ocular events commonly seen after cataract surgery. Adverse events of IOP elevation were infrequent and were managed easily without the need to stop the study drug. There was no difference between APP13007 and placebo in corneal endothelial cell density prior to treatment or at 3 months following treatment.

"The data from Study CPN-302 confirm the results in the first Phase 3 study, CPN-301, and they demonstrate the clear benefits of treating patients after cataract surgery with APP13007. These two large studies also establish the reassuring safety profile of APP13007," said AimMax Therapeutics' Chief Medical Officer, Derek Nunez, M.D. "We are extremely pleased to have successfully completed the two large pivotal clinical trials over a challenging pandemic period and to have clearly demonstrated the superiority of APP13007 in both primary efficacy endpoints, paving the way for an NDA submission", said AimMax Therapeutics' Chief Executive Officer, Laurene Wang, Ph.D.

"Formosa Pharma are delighted to have the consistent performance and continued success of APP13007 in this second pivotal Phase 3 trial. Once again, we extend our gratitude to our clinical team at AimMax Therapeutics, as well as our employees, for working together to achieve this clinical and corporate milestone", said Erick Co, Ph.D., Formosa Pharmaceuticals' Chief Executive Officer.

About Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

Formosa Pharmaceuticals is a clinical phase biotech company focused primarily in the areas of ophthalmology and oncology. The company's proprietary nanoparticle formulation technology (APNT), through which APP13007 was developed, improves the dissolution and bioavailability of APIs for topical, oral, and inhaler administration.

Formosa Pharmaceuticals' advanced programs are:

APP13007: A corticosteroid eye drop for the treatment of inflammation and pain after cataract surgery manufactured using Formosa Pharmaceuticals' proprietary APNT formulation technology. NDA submission is planned in early 2023.

TSY-0110: ado-trastuzumab emtansine biosimilar (Kadcyla®). Phase 1 trials are expected to commence in 2023.

For more information about Formosa Pharmaceuticals, please visit

https://www.formosapharma.com/.

About AimMax Therapeutics, Inc.:

AimMax Therapeutics, Inc., located in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, United States, engages in the research and development of biopharmaceuticals at various stages of development through its own research/discovery or by co-development with strategic partners, primarily in the anti-inflammatory and anti-infective therapeutic areas. The company's R&D strengths derive from extensive and synergistic experience in basic and nonclincal research, translational medicine, clinical trial design, and regulatory and commercial strategy.

For more information about AimMax Therapeutics, please visit www.aimmaxrx.com.

SOURCE Formosa Pharmaceuticals Inc.,