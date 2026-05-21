Formosa Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of TSY-310 at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

TAIPEI, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announces that its abstract highlighting the differentiated binding profile and preclinical efficacy of TSY-310, a novel bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), has been selected for presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held May 29 – June 2, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois. TSY-310 simultaneously targets EGFR and ROR1, two receptors frequently co-expressed in prevalent solid tumors. By leveraging a unique bispecific modality, TSY-310 optimizes target engagement and intracellular delivery, facilitating a potent bystander effect to address the challenges of tumor heterogeneity.

Details

Title: TSY-310, A Novel Bispecific EGFR x ROR1 ADC, Exhibits Potent Antitumor Activity in Heterogeneous Breast Tumors Through Enhanced Internalization and Bystander Cytotoxicity

Session: Developmental Therapeutics: Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Developmental Therapeutics: Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology Date & Time: May 30, 2026, 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm CT

May 30, 2026, 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm CT Abstract Number: 3086

3086 Poster Number: 223

223 Presenter: Dr. Kuo-Ming Yu, Ph.D., Director, CMC and Production

Highlights

Superior Selectivity: Bispecific binding, enhancing internalization specifically in tumor cells co-expressing EGFR and ROR1.

Bispecific binding, enhancing internalization specifically in tumor cells co-expressing EGFR and ROR1. Enhanced Payload Delivery: Evidence of efficient lysosomal trafficking and the subsequent release of the cytotoxic payload.

Evidence of efficient lysosomal trafficking and the subsequent release of the cytotoxic payload. Bystander Efficacy: Eradication of neighboring antigen-negative tumor cells, a critical factor in treating complex, heterogeneous tumor environments.

"Our participation at ASCO is an acknowledgement of the program's potential as a worthy contributor to the future oncology treatment landscape," said Erick Co, President & CEO of Formosa Pharmaceuticals. "We are eager to place TSY-310 in the toolbox of oncologists and patients who face the evolving challenges with traditional single-target therapies."

Full abstract and presentation details will be available through ASCO and corporate websites in accordance with the meeting's policies.

About TSY-310: TSY-310 is a next-generation bispecific ADC targeting EGFR and ROR1. By achieving high-affinity target recognition through an efficient, simplified protein architecture, TSY-310 aims to provide a durable, "best-in-class" therapeutic option for patients with advanced solid tumors, including Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

About Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Formosa Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of high-impact therapeutics in ophthalmology and oncology. The company's first product, a novel corticosteroid formulation approved by US FDA (BYQLOVI™) and Health Canada (CLOBIVIS™), offers rapid and durable relief of ocular inflammation and pain to patients recovering from ocular surgery. For more details about Formosa Pharmaceuticals, visit www.formosapharma.com.

SOURCE Formosa Pharmaceuticals Inc.,