Formovie Showcases Advanced Display Technologies and Smart Projector Innovations at CES 2026

January 6, 2026, marked the opening of CES 2026 in Las Vegas, USA. As one of the world's most influential consumer electronics exhibitions, CES brings together leading technology brands and cutting-edge innovations from across the globe. Formovie, a company focused on large-screen home display and smart projection solutions, returned to CES with a portfolio of advanced display technologies and new product launches, highlighting its continued exploration and accumulated expertise in high-end display and smart projection technologies.

Formovie Booth, No.21120, LVCC Central Hall

At CES 2026, Formovie focused on multiple areas including LCD projectors, laser projectors, and system experience, presenting a series of innovative achievements that include technologies such as Liquid-Cooling and ALPD® Triple Color Laser Technology. Alongside these technology demonstrations, Formovie also introduced several new smart projectors designed for a wide range of home entertainment scenarios, further expanding the application boundaries of large-screen home display experiences.

Liquid-Cooling Technology Debuts in Product Form: Exploring the Future of High-Brightness LCD Projector

At CES 2026, Formovie, together with its sub-brand Xming, showcased a projection solution based on Liquid-Cooling technology. This solution was presented in a concrete product form through Xming Chapter One Smart Projector, highlighting Formovie's ongoing technical exploration in the development of high-brightness LCD projectors.

Liquid-Cooling technology optimizes core components and thermal architecture to further enhance brightness, photoelectric efficiency, and system stability for single-LCD projectors while maintaining a fully sealed optical engine. With the support of Liquid-Cooling, Xming Chapter One Smart Projector achieves brightness levels of up to 2000 ISO lumens while maintaining low-noise operation, demonstrating more stable and sustained high-brightness performance.

By presenting a Liquid-Cooling–based LCD projection solution on the CES stage, Formovie conveyed its continued technical validation and advancement in the field of high-performance LCD projectors, providing valuable reference for the future application of such technologies in home entertainment scenarios.

New-Generation Google TV LCD Smart Projectors Unveiled: Xming Page Two and Xming Episode Two

In addition to its technology demonstrations, Xming officially unveiled two all-new Google TV LCD smart projectors at CES 2026: Xming Page Two and Xming Episode Two. Both models are powered by the latest version of Google TV based on Android 14 and equipped with the MT9660 chipset, delivering a rich content ecosystem while ensuring smooth system performance and versatile multi-scenario usability.

In terms of intelligent features, both projectors support automatic keystone correction, auto focus, EasyView and EasyFit, along with digital zoom functionality, enabling more flexible installation and ease of use across different spatial environments. The two models also support Global Dimming, MEMC, and input latency as low as 10ms, allowing them to adapt seamlessly to a wide range of use cases including daily home entertainment, sports viewing, and immersive gaming.

For audio performance and overall user experience, Xming Page Two and Xming Episode Two support Dolby Audio and feature a Bluetooth speaker mode, allowing them to function as standalone speakers even when projection is not in use. With operating noise levels controlled below 30 dB, the projectors provide a quieter and more immersive viewing environment, covering diverse home entertainment scenarios such as living room viewing, bedroom use, and casual gaming.

ALPD® Triple Color Laser Technology Powers Formovie Theater Premium Laser TV for a High-End Home Cinema Experience

In the high-end home laser display segment, Formovie showcased the Formovie Theater Premium laser TV powered by Appotronics' ALPD® Triple Color Laser Technology. Compared with conventional laser display solutions, ALPD® Triple Color Laser Technology offers superior performance in speckle control, suppression of rainbow effect, and color reproduction, delivering a purer, more stable, and more accurate visual output.

Enabled by ALPD® Triple Color Laser Technology, Formovie Theater Premium further elevates overall image quality and has consistently ranked among the top performers in industry evaluations. The product achieves a FOFO contrast ratio of up to 3000:1, delivering a more immersive visual experience through clearer light-to-dark gradation, enhanced dark-scene detail, and improved color consistency, resulting in a more natural and lifelike image for home cinema environments.

In terms of audio performance, Formovie Theater Premium is the world's only projector equipped with a Bowers & Wilkins sound system. Combined with Dolby Atmos and DTS-X audio technologies, the product achieves deep synergy between visuals and sound. Through high-quality acoustic tuning and multi-dimensional spatial audio support, it delivers a more powerful, immersive, and richly layered audiovisual experience within the home.

Pushing the Boundaries of Display Technology: Formovie Looks to the Future

At CES 2026, Formovie showcased a range of cutting-edge display technologies and new products, highlighting its long-term commitment to large-screen home display and smart projectors. From Liquid-Cooling technology to laser display, and from high-end home cinema to diverse smart projector offerings, Formovie continues to drive experience upgrades through technology, meeting the varied needs of users across home entertainment and display applications.

Looking ahead, Formovie will continue to focus on user-centric scenarios, deepening research and development in display technologies and product innovation. By advancing the projector industry toward greater intelligence and diversity, the company aims to deliver more immersive and imaginative large-screen audiovisual experiences to households worldwide.

