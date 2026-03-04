FORM's Newly Combined Leadership Team Set to Accelerate Global Retail Execution Innovation and Service Delivery

Talented team of executives from both FORM and Trax brings deep expertise in CPG, retail

frontline operations, AI innovation, and more

BOSTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FORM, a leading provider of mobile task management and AI-powered retail execution solutions, today announced its leadership team following the strategic merger of FORM and Trax. The newly crafted executive team brings together top talent from FORM, Trax, and additional companies to drive a unified vision of connected retail execution, AI innovation, and expanded global reach. The announcement comes at a critical moment for global retailers, grocery operators, CPG companies, and food & beverage brands navigating shrinking labor pools, rising store-level compliance demands, and the need for more accurate shelf data to compete in 2026's rapidly evolving retail environment.

"FORM is now uniquely equipped to deliver benefits in frontline execution and shelf-level insights to our combined customer bases in retail, CPG, food & beverage, and more," said Ali Moosani, FORM's CEO. "The collaborative leadership of this highly experienced team puts us in a powerful position to help our customers act faster and smarter as they work to improve on-shelf availability and merchandising accuracy, while controlling execution costs in today's tight market."

In addition to Moosani, FORM's new leadership team includes the following individuals, along with their original company:

Steve Manning — Chief Financial Officer

David Gottlieb — Chief Revenue Officer

Chris Berry — Chief Technology Officer

Alexander Zagvazdin — Chief Product Officer

Kendra Ricenbaw — Chief Operating Officer

Kevin Corcoran — Chief Customer Officer

Rafal Cycon — Chief AI Officer

Josh Mitchell — Chief Delivery Officer

Matt Collins — Chief Marketing Officer

Earlier this quarter, FORM and Trax announced a strategic merger , backed by Gemspring Capital, that creates a global standard in AI-enhanced retail execution technology, supporting more than 100,000 consumer packaged goods and retail workers worldwide. The new leadership team will integrate FORM's task management, workflow automation, and shelf intelligence technology with Trax's global infrastructure, flexible KPI engine, and computer vision technology into a unified portfolio that empowers frontline teams with real-time, store-level, actionable insight.

As store operators and field teams increasingly ask, "How can we get a reliable view of every shelf every day without adding labor?", the combined FORM and Trax platform is built to deliver automated visibility, faster corrections, and higher-quality execution they can rely on.

"This is a powerhouse leadership team, and I'm thrilled with the energy, vision, and capabilities each individual brings," continued Moosani. "We're rolling up our sleeves and putting in the work to ensure customers reap benefits greater than the sum of the parts."

About FORM

FORM powers the world's 2 billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM solutions include the AI-enabled GoSpotCheck, Trax's image recognition technology, and FORM OpX, all of which activate and connect teams in the field – with leaders, missions, and each other – so they can deliver success in the enterprise.

With more than 25 years of experience, FORM supports 100,000+ global users from some of the world's most recognizable global brands in 45 countries. To learn more, visit form.com .

