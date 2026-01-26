Formula E and Google Cloud Announce Multi-Year 'Principal Partnership'

Google Cloud becomes 'Principal Partner' and 'Principal Artificial Intelligence Partner' of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Formula E and Google Cloud today announced a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud, which has been named "Principal Artificial Intelligence Partner" of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. At the heart of the partnership is a mission to demonstrate the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to drive positive impact across Formula E's business operations—everything from running races, to development, and the fan experience.

This multi-year agreement builds on the Official partnership first formalised in January 2025. Google Cloud's significant elevation to "Principal Partner" involves Formula E adopting even more Google Cloud technologies for its business, such as integrating Gemini models across its ecosystem to accelerate performance, deliver faster and more efficient operations, and showcase innovation on a global stage.

Partnership built on a strong technology foundation

This chapter follows a foundation of collaboration, including Formula E setting the indoor land speed record and pioneering the "Mountain Recharge" project . For the latter, Formula E used Google's AI Studio and Gemini models to map the optimal route for the GENBETA car's mountain descent and helped identify and analyze optimal braking zones so the car could generate enough energy through regenerative braking to complete a full lap of the Monaco circuit.

The latest collaboration will also help change the fan experience worldwide. Formula E has already integrated a new Strategy Agent into live broadcasts, delivering tailored insights, predictions, and explanations as races unfold. Millions of viewers have already benefited from access to a deeper understanding of race dynamics, driver performance, and strategy.

Driving business transformation and sustainability

Beyond the racetrack, the partnership will enhance the Championship's operations: Formula E will use Google Workspace with Gemini to enable greater agility and efficiency across its organisation. Meanwhile, advanced AI modeling of Formula E's back office, and the creation of race and event digital twins, has the potential to deliver further reductions in its carbon footprint allowing Formula E to simulate and optimize site builds virtually. This minimizes the need for on-site reconnaissance and heavy equipment transport, delivering a measurable reduction in the Championship's operational carbon footprint while maintaining peak performance.

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, said: "Our expanded partnership with Google Cloud is a true game-changer for Formula E and for motorsport as a whole. We are already pushing the boundaries of technology in sport, and this Principal Partnership confirms our vision. The integration of Google Cloud's AI capabilities will unlock a new dimension of real-time performance optimization and strategic decision-making, both for the Championship and for our global broadcast audience. This collaboration will redefine how fans experience our races and set a new benchmark for technology integration in sport worldwide."

President of Google Cloud EMEA, Tara Brady, added: "Formula E is a hub of innovation, where milliseconds can define success. This expanded partnership is a testament to the power of Google Cloud's AI and data analytics, showing how our technology can deliver a competitive advantage in the most demanding scenarios."

About Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

As the world's first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport-certified net zero carbon since inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world's most iconic cities providing an elite motorsport platform for the world's leading automotive manufacturers to accelerate electric vehicle innovation.

The Formula E network of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters, and host cities is united by a passion for the sport and belief in its potential to accelerate sustainable human progress and create a better future for people and the planet.

www.FIAFormulaE.com

About ABB

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and more than 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

