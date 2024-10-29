Formulated Materials Partners with Folds of Honor to Support Educational Scholarships for Military Families

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Formulated Materials, a leader in construction innovation, today announced a partnership with Folds of Honor, highlighted by the unveiling of a custom-painted, one-of-a-kind SmartBatch pump at the World of Concrete trade show. This one-of-a-kind SmartBatch unit, emblazoned with the Folds of Honor badge, has already been sold in a unique pre-show arrangement. From this sale, Formulated Materials will donate $40,000—an amount specifically dedicated to funding eight educational scholarships that will bring hope and opportunity to families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders.

Since its founding in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 63,000 scholarships, providing educational support and hope to the spouses and children of those who have sacrificed in service to our nation. This partnership embodies Formulated Materials' commitment to community and aligns with its mission to make a positive, tangible difference for families in need.

"This partnership has had a tremendous impact on our team," said Michael Martin, COO at Formulated Materials. "We are proud to unveil the GC-1, which was created specifically for this event in collaboration with Folds of Honor. It's truly gratifying to see our team's passion in supporting such a meaningful cause. We look forward to presenting the scholarships during the show and showcasing how this partnership directly changes lives."

Visitors to the World of Concrete trade show are encouraged to join Formulated Materials at their booth to explore this initiative further, learn about the impact of the GC-1 SmartBatch system on job sites, and understand the significance of their support for Folds of Honor. This partnership is more than a fundraiser; it's a commitment to education, to honor, and to hope.

"We are grateful for the partnership with Formulated Materials," said Brandon Baker, Regional Impact Officer of Folds of Honor. "The funds raised from this auction will directly support the families of those who have given so much to protect our freedoms at home and abroad. They are helping us meet sacrifice with hope."

Formulated Materials develops innovative construction products that enhance building performance and safety. Committed to quality and community impact, Formulated Materials continues to drive industry advancements through strategic partnerships and state-of-the-art solutions. For more information, visit https://formulatedmaterials.com/.

Folds of Honor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members. Since 2007, the organization has empowered military families through education, turning hardship into hope. For more information, visit https://foldsofhonor.org/.

