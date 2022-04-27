Forrester Introduces Global Technology Strategy Impact And Enterprise Architecture Awards To Honor Organizations That Drive Business Growth Through Customer Obsession

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announces its global technology awards for two categories: Technology Strategy Impact and Enterprise Architecture. These awards will recognize organizations that have technology strategies that are outcome-driven, put the customer at the center of their firm's operating model, and accelerate business growth.

Nominations for both award categories are open to organizations with 1,000 or more employees in sectors other than software or professional services. Tech leaders — including chief information officers, chief technology officers, chief digital officers, and enterprise architects across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America — are invited to apply.

The qualifications for the two awards are as follows:

Technology Strategy Impact. Organizations must execute a successful future fit technology strategy and high-performing IT operating model. They must also demonstrate excellence in leveraging tech platforms, adaptive business and tech practices, and co-innovation partners to deliver on brand promise. Forrester defines a future fit technology strategy as an organization's ability to stay ahead of risk, rapidly respond to changing customer and employee needs, and use reenvisioned operating models, technology experiences, and optimized tech stacks to accelerate business growth. According to Forrester, future fit firms grow 2.7x faster than their peers.

Enterprise Architecture. This award recognizes technology organizations that excel at outcome-driven enterprise architecture (EA) practices. To win, organizations must also demonstrate how their EA practices drive change, growth, and differentiation through timely yet strategic decisions.

North America companies can visit here, EMEA companies can visit here, and APAC companies can visit here to review complete award nomination criteria and submit an entry. The deadline to submit a nomination is June 3, 2022, for all three regions.

"Forrester's awards program is an opportunity for technology executives and leaders worldwide to show how they can adapt quickly to changing business needs to stay competitive," said Sharyn Leaver, chief research officer at Forrester. "These awards will assess and reward enterprises for their technology capabilities and ability to enable their business to be more adaptive, creative, and resilient with the help of platforms, partnerships, and practices that accelerate growth."

Award recipients will be announced at Technology & Innovation North America (September 29–30, 2022), Technology & Innovation EMEA (October 13–14, 2022), and Technology & Innovation APAC (November 15–16, 2022).

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

