Forrester Unveils Forrester Decisions, A New Research Portfolio To Help Firms Achieve Business Outcomes Faster

The pandemic has driven massive changes in consumer behaviors, experiences, work, technology, and business resilience, forcing firms to adapt their business strategies and accelerate the need for customer-obsessed strategies. According to Forrester, customer-obsessed organizations — those that put customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations — grow revenue, profits, and employee engagement and retain customers at more than twice the rate of other firms.

To successfully navigate these changes, leaders require insights, best practices, and guidance steeped in customer obsession and focused on the priorities they are tackling today, such as innovating with technology, designing experiences that drive loyalty, and earning brand devotion.

"Today's post-pandemic world is requiring leaders to make bold decisions, chart new paths, and execute quickly," said George F. Colony. "But they shouldn't have to go it alone. For over 35 years, global leaders have relied on Forrester to see around corners and understand what's next. Now, with Forrester Decisions, we will help them anticipate those market-changing trends and tackle today's priorities. This new research portfolio is transformational in how we work with and guide our clients and accelerate their growth."

Forrester Decisions will help executives, functional leaders, and their teams — across technology, marketing, customer experience (CX), sales, and product management — plan and pursue their most pressing initiatives for driving growth in a post-pandemic world.

Additionally, these new services combine Forrester's proven track record of providing objective, visionary thought leadership with industry-leading frameworks, models, and methodologies gained through the company's acquisition of SiriusDecisions. Every Forrester Decisions service is built to address business priorities specific to a functional discipline, empowering leaders and their teams to move quickly, de-risk decisions, and save time and money through:

Bold vision research. Stay ahead of changing customer and market dynamics, plan for the future, and set strategy with research such as customer insights, trends and predictions, forecasts, and technology and service provider landscapes.

Stay ahead of changing customer and market dynamics, plan for the future, and set strategy with research such as customer insights, trends and predictions, forecasts, and technology and service provider landscapes. Curated tools and frameworks. Conquer priorities and deliver on strategies with proven models, toolkits, and plug-and-play templates. Examples include the Forrester B2B Revenue Waterfall, to prioritize buyer engagement and maximize deal conversions; the CX Management Maturity Model, to plot maturity on the journey to CX transformation; and the Future Fit Technology Strategy Model, to build adaptive, creative, and resilient enterprises.

Conquer priorities and deliver on strategies with proven models, toolkits, and plug-and-play templates. Examples include the Forrester B2B Revenue Waterfall, to prioritize buyer engagement and maximize deal conversions; the CX Management Maturity Model, to plot maturity on the journey to CX transformation; and the Future Fit Technology Strategy Model, to build adaptive, creative, and resilient enterprises. Hands-on guidance. Accelerate progress and de-risk decisions with a curated and tailored experience that includes dedicated best-practice guidance sessions from Forrester experts.

The new portfolio will also offer an enhanced digital platform, with tools for team members to collaborate within their function and across the organization, as well as new data and certification course content.

Forrester Decisions services will be available in August 2021.

