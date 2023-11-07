Forshey Prostok Earns National Recognition for Excellence in Bankruptcy Law

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forshey Prostok, LLP , a Fort Worth-based bankruptcy boutique, and its attorneys swept a prestigious array of national accolades in 2023.

In addition to the firm's ranking earlier this year by the prestigious Chambers & Partners, the firm recently secured a coveted place in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms, an exclusive listing of the nation's most highly regarded law firms. The firm was ranked in Tier 1 for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law and Bankruptcy Litigation in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. It was also recognized for the same practice areas in Houston.

Best Law Firms rankings are reserved for firms with at least one attorney featured on the corresponding Best Lawyers in America list for the same year — an honor claimed by four Forshey Prostok attorneys: name partners and veteran bankruptcy specialists J. Robert Forshey and Jeff Prostok , partner Suzanne K. Rosen , and of counsel Deirdre Carey Brown . All were recognized for their work in Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, and Bankruptcy Litigation.

The prestigious Best Lawyers in America list combines independent research with peer feedback to identify the nation's top-rated attorneys in various practice areas.

In addition to their Best Lawyers honors, Mr. Forshey, Mr. Prostok, and Ms. Brown were included in the 2023 list of Texas Super Lawyers published by Thomson Reuters. Each year, no more than 5% of attorneys in each state are selected by Super Lawyers.

In addition to the firm's Best Lawyers ranking, both Mr. Forshey and Mr. Prostok were once again recognized by Chambers in 2023 for their expertise on behalf of debtors and creditors. This is the firm's 16th consecutive year on the Chambers list and the only Fort Worth-based bankruptcy firm on the list.

"We never set out to win awards," Mr. Prostok said. "Our only goal is to provide our clients with wise counsel and steadfast advocacy, whether they're on the creditor or the debtor side of the ledger. But we certainly appreciate the recognition."

Forshey Prostok LLP provides extensive experience in all areas of bankruptcy law from its offices in Fort Worth, Dallas, and Houston. The firm's scope of representation includes handling complex business reorganizations, enforcing creditor's rights, leading commercial and bankruptcy-related litigation, overseeing creditors' committees, directing workouts, and closing bankruptcy acquisitions. Forshey Prostok is ranked by the Chambers USA legal guide and received a Tier 1 ranking from Best Law Firms for bankruptcy and creditor/debtor rights. For more information, visit www.forsheyprostok.com .

