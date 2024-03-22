Forshey Prostok Welcomes Back Harrison Pavlasek

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankruptcy and restructuring boutique Forshey Prostok is pleased to welcome new attorney Harrison Pavlasek to the firm's Fort Worth office.

Mr. Pavlasek, who previously served as a law clerk with Forshey Prostok while he was in law school, focuses his practice on bankruptcy and reorganization, and on assisting clients in navigating the rigors of restructuring.

"We've watched Harrison's career closely these last few years, and are proud to welcome him back to the firm," said Forshey Prostok name partner Jeff Prostok. "We could see immense potential in him as a law student, and he only continues to surpass our expectations as a practitioner."

Prior to joining Forshey Prostok as an attorney, Mr. Pavlasek worked at another prominent bankruptcy firm in Fort Worth, and before that, served as the term law clerk for the Honorable Mark X. Mullin of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth Division.

Mr. Pavlasek is an active participant in the legal community, as secretary of the board of directors for the DFW Association of Young Bankruptcy Lawyers, vice chair of the bankruptcy section of the Tarrant County Bar Association, and the professional education liaison for the State Bar of Texas Young Lawyers Committee.

As a student at Texas A&M University School of Law, Mr. Pavlasek served on the board of editors and as an articles editor for the Texas A&M Journal of Property Law. He also interned for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth Division.

Outside of the office, Harrison enjoys grilling, golfing, woodworking, and spending time with his family.

Forshey Prostok LLP provides extensive experience in all areas of bankruptcy law from its offices in Fort Worth, Dallas, and Houston. The firm's scope of representation includes handling complex business reorganizations, enforcing creditor's rights, leading commercial and bankruptcy-related litigation, overseeing creditors' committees, directing workouts, and closing bankruptcy acquisitions. Forshey Prostok is ranked by the Chambers USA legal guide and received a Tier 1 ranking from Best Law Firms for bankruptcy and creditor/debtor rights. For more information, visit www.forsheyprostok.com.

