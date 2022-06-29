Fort Collins, Colorado, to Transition all Parking Payments to ParkMobile's Contactless Payment Solution

"We are excited to introduce ParkMobile to Fort Collins this summer and give our community an easy-to-use payment option for parking throughout town," said Eric Keselburg, Parking Services Manager for the City of Fort Collins. "By utilizing ParkMobile's services, we hope to unify the parking experience between the university and the city and make parking in Fort Collins a seamless experience."

Though this is the City of Fort Collins' first partnership with ParkMobile, the app is available at Colorado State University, and throughout the state. There are currently over 1.1 million ParkMobile users in Colorado, and the app's services can be found in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Estes Park, Vail, and more.

ParkMobile has over 36 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for zone parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Fort Collins as they transition exclusively to ParkMobile for mobile parking payments," added Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "Colorado is a great market for us year-round, so we're excited to welcome Fort Collins to the family this summer."

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2022 Stevie Awards for Best Mobile On-Demand Application, the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation, and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

