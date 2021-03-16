Fort Lee Offers Parkers More Ways to Pay with Passport

FORT LEE, N.J., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parking Authority of Fort Lee is bringing more contactless parking payments to its parkers with the addition of the Passport Parking app. The on-going pandemic has increased the need for digital solutions to everyday activities, such as paying to park. The app, powered by the Passport Operating System, allows parkers to manage parking sessions quickly and seamlessly from their smartphones, eliminating the need to interact with public surfaces.

By offering multiple payment methods, motorists have the ability to choose how they want to pay for their parking sessions. Paying to park through the Passport Parking app is user-friendly and simple. To begin a session, a user enters the respective zone number (posted on nearby signage and decals) license plate number, and the desired amount of time for parking.

"We wanted to add another mobile payment parking option to our operations to give our community of parkers more safer options to pay for parking," said Director of the Fort Lee Parking Authority, Gloria Gallo. "Passport was able to match its zone numbers with our current vendor which helped streamline our operations."

With a flexible and scalable solution like the Passport Operating System, more than 1,000 cities, universities and private operators have the ability to easily monetize, regulate and enforce their entire curb space and the various modes of transportation that occupy it. The addition of Passport Parking allows Fort Lee to drive compliance by offering its community a convenient, cashless method to pay for parking.

"Cities are looking for ways to simplify their operations — especially as we continue to progress through the pandemic," said Anthony Caddell, Passport sales executive. "Leveraging Passport's Operating System means that Fort Lee can reduce hardware costs, enhance the user experience and streamline processes — all through one central management tool."

The free Passport Parking app can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play. Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com.

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

