Fort Point Capital Invests in Boston Green

BOSTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Point Capital, a Boston-based private equity firm, announced today that it has completed a recapitalization of Boston Green Company ("Boston Green", or the "Company"), in partnership with the Company's founders and management team. Headquartered in Freetown, MA, Boston Green is a leading provider of environmental services for the New England and Mid-Atlantic markets. The Company provides critical hazardous and non-hazardous waste transportation and disposal, industrial cleaning and maintenance services, and emergency response services for commercial, retail, industrial, and government customers.

"We are excited to partner with Boston Green's Chief Executive Officer, Adam Dennison, and the rest of the management team to support the Company's growth," said Christina Pai, Partner at Fort Point Capital. "Boston Green has built a reputation as the go-to-provider for mission-critical environmental services in New England, earning its clients' trust with best-in-class responsiveness and expertise to solve all of their environmental needs."

"Go-to-provider for mission-critical environmental services in New England, earning its clients' trust with best-in-class responsiveness and expertise." Post this

"I am thrilled to partner with Fort Point and excited to take Boston Green to the next level," said Adam Dennison. "This investment will enable our continued investment in our team, specialized fleet, and geographic presence to better serve our customers. We believe Fort Point's extensive background supporting founder-led, mission critical field services businesses with geographic and capability expansions is a perfect fit for Boston Green's ambitions."

"Over the past several years, Boston Green has experienced tremendous growth, expanding its footprint across New England to support key client partners. Fort Point's investment in Boston Green continues our firm's strategy of partnering with founder- and family-owned businesses that we believe can benefit from our operating and buy-and-build expertise," said Michael Duffy, Principal at Fort Point Capital.

O2 Sponsor Finance (a division of Old Second National Bank) and Brookside Capital Partners provided debt financing for the transaction. Mirus Capital Advisors advised Boston Green.

About Boston Green:

Founded in 2007, Boston Green is a leading provider of comprehensive, mission critical environmental services, specializing in hazardous and non-hazardous waste transportation and disposal, field and industrial services and emergency response services. The Company is a critical partner to its customers across diverse end markets and it has built a long-standing reputation for delivering practical, cost-efficient solutions for all its customers' environmental needs across New England and Mid-Atlantic. To learn more, please visit https://bostongreencompany.com/.

About Fort Point Capital:

Fort Point Capital brings a management-led, growth-oriented approach to private equity investing, targeting fragmented sectors of the business services industry. Founded in Boston in 2011, Fort Point partners with founders and management teams to accelerate growth by providing resources to expand teams and infrastructure, improve service offerings, access new markets, and support follow-on acquisitions. Fort Point fulfills its commitment to management, employees and shareholders by employing a repeatable process to drive durable value, showcased in over 60 acquisitions since its inception. Fort Point is currently investing from FPC Small Cap Fund III. To learn more, please visit fortpointcapital.com.

SOURCE Fort Point Capital