Fort Point Capital Invests in Visu-Sewer

News provided by

Fort Point Capital

28 Nov, 2023, 10:07 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Point Capital, a Boston-based private equity firm, announced today that it has invested in Visu-Sewer, Inc. ("Visu-Sewer"), a leading provider of critical wastewater infrastructure rehabilitation and maintenance services for the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Headquartered in Pewaukee, WI, Visu-Sewer has been a trusted leader in the industry for almost 50 years, serving municipalities and commercial customers with a comprehensive range of rehabilitation and maintenance services. 

Continue Reading

"We are excited to partner with Keith and the Visu-Sewer team to support their vision for expansion and continued excellence serving their customers," remarked David Gagliardi, Principal at Fort Point Capital. "Given the importance of maintaining public wastewater infrastructure, it's easy to understand why the Company's experience, expertise and breadth of capabilities have resonated so strongly in the market."

"We are thrilled to embark on the next stage of our journey with Fort Point Capital," stated Keith Alexander, CEO of Visu-Sewer. "Our longstanding commitment to delivering critical sewer infrastructure solutions to our customers will be further bolstered by this partnership. Together, we will accelerate growth, expand our service offerings, and ensure our customers continue to receive the highest standard of services."

"We have been extremely impressed by Visu-Sewer's track record of growth and commitment to high quality service," said Paul Lipson, Partner at Fort Point Capital. "Our experience investing in companies with skilled field labor forces and managing accretive acquisition strategies aligns nicely with the Visu-Sewer's strategic goals; we are excited to make Visu-Sewer our first investment out of FPC Small Cap Fund III."

BMO Sponsor Finance provided debt financing for the transaction. Kirkland & Ellis and RSM advised Fort Point, while the Company was advised by TKO Miller.

About Fort Point Capital

Fort Point Capital brings a management-led, growth-oriented approach to private equity investing. Since its inception in 2011, Fort Point has partnered with founders and management teams to accelerate growth, expand service offerings, access new markets, and support follow-on acquisitions. With a portfolio that reflects over 45 acquisitions, Fort Point Capital continues to deliver enduring value to its partners, employees, and shareholders. Currently, the firm is investing from FPC Small Cap Fund III. To learn more, please visit fortpointcapital.com.

About Visu-Sewer

Founded in 1975, Visu-Sewer is a leading provider of critical wastewater infrastructure services, specializing in trenchless pipeline rehabilitation, maintenance and repair, video inspection, pipe jet cleaning, sealing, and water blasting. Offering a diversified and essential solution suite for its municipal and commercial customers, Visu-Sewer is a critical partner in servicing aging wastewater infrastructure. To learn more, please visit visu-sewer.com.

SOURCE Fort Point Capital

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.