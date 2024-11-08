Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership Announces Hiring of Chelsea Griffith as VP of Investor Relations

Fort Worth EDP also announces $500,000 gift from Leo Potishman Foundation

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership (Fort Worth EDP) today announced the hiring of Chelsea Griffith as Vice President of Investor Relations and announced a $500,000 gift from the Leo Potishman Foundation. The Fort Worth EDP has successfully secured $3 million to date and is aggressively working toward its $5 million annual goal.

"When I said yes to Fort Worth, I committed to assembling the best and brightest team possible," said Robert Allen, President & CEO of the Fort Worth EDP. "With Chelsea's vast experience working with elected officials in Texas and Fort Worth, combined with her extensive relationships in the business community, she is the perfect fit for this role."

Chelsea Griffith serves as Vice President of Investor Relations for the Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership, managing all investor relationships and business development. Chelsea's background includes leadership roles in local government and the Fort Worth community. Prior to joining the Fort Worth EDP, she served as Chief of Staff for Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Chief of Staff for Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley. She began her career as an aide for U.S. Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison.

"My passion is advancing the city of Fort Worth, and I'm thrilled to be part of the organization that is leading that effort," said Chelsea Griffith, Vice President of Investor Relations of the Fort Worth EDP. "I believe Fort Worth has the potential to be the model for other cities, and it will depend on the strategic work we do today and the investment of our community to realize that potential.

The $500,000 gift to Fort Worth EDP comes from the Leo Potishman Foundation, named for a longtime Fort Worth businessman and philanthropist whose foundation supports local institutions.

"Leo Potishman was an entrepreneur whose philanthropy continues to have a meaningful impact on Fort Worth today," said Elaine Agather, Managing Director, CEO, J.P. Morgan Private Bank in the Central U.S. "This $500,000 gift from the Leo Potishman Foundation will do great things to support Fort Worth and bolster our local strategic economic development efforts."

About Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership

The Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership (Fort Worth EDP) is a privately-funded economic development nonprofit dedicated to positioning Fort Worth as the most vibrant and sustainable city in the U.S. We collaborate with companies, site selectors, and real estate professionals to attract new companies and expand businesses in Fort Worth and the surrounding areas. We unite businesses and civic leaders with local and state partners to achieve this vision. For more information, please visit https://www.fortworthedp.com.

SOURCE Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership