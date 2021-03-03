Fort Worth's Jason Stephens Racks Up Numerous Professional Accolades in 2020

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Stephens, founder of Stephens Law, a Fort Worth law firm focusing exclusively on serious personal injury and wrongful death claims, received multiple professional recognitions from his peers and the media in 2020.

"Despite the tragedies of 2020, our firm has continued charging ahead on behalf of its clients," Jason says. "We're especially proud of the recognitions we received last year during a time that has presented us all with new and unique challenges."

Among the many recognitions Jason received in 2020 was his 17th consecutive appearance on the Super Lawyers list. No more than 5 percent of attorneys in each state are selected to the annual list of the nation's top attorneys. Likewise, he was named to The Best Lawyers in America©, one of the most highly regarded lawyer rankings in the country, for the fifth year in a row.

Both publications compile their lists based on a combined peer nominations and independent research system; attorneys are not permitted to compensate either organization in exchange for a listing.

In recognition of his skill and reputation as a trial attorney, Jason was also selected to The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, an invitation-only organization composed of the premier trial lawyers from each state or region who meet stringent qualifications as civil plaintiff and/or criminal defense trial lawyers.

Local publications also recognized his work in 2020. Fort Worth Magazine has named him a Top Lawyer every year since 2003; he was also named to 360 West's Attorneys Worth Knowing, and recognized as "The Face of Personal Injury Law" by 76107 Magazine.

Ongoing honors Jason achieved prior to 2020 include a 10-star ("superb") rating on AVVO and an AV® Preeminent rating by Martindale-Hubbell, both the highest level of recognition from each organization. He is also a Lifetime Member of the Multi-Million-Dollar Advocates Forum®, which includes fewer than 1 percent of lawyers, and a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, an invitation-only group of attorneys who meet specific professional requirements.

Notable resolutions throughout his career include the 47th largest verdict in the U.S. in 2004 as recognized by the National Law Journal, the 5th largest verdict in Texas in 2004 as acknowledged by Texas Lawyer, and the 8th largest motor vehicle verdict in Texas in 2012 as observed by Texas Lawyer.

About Stephens Law

Stephens Law focuses exclusively on handling serious personal injury and wrongful death claims. Jason Stephens, the firm's founder, has over two decades of experience and a proven track record of success in helping individuals and families who have been harmed by the wrongdoing or negligence of others. Jason is one of a few top-rated Fort Worth lawyers who are experienced in handling car accident, truck accident, motorcycle accident, distracted driving, and brain injuries. For more information, visit StephensLaw.com.

Media contact:

Amy Hunt, Muse Communications

214-801-8116 or [email protected]

SOURCE Stephens Law