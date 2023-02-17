Forte Capital Group Launches New Innovation X Advisors Website

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forte Capital Group, a division of Ceros Financial Services, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, announced that its advisory affiliate, Innovation X Advisors, LLC has launched its new website:

https://innovationxadvisors.com/

Innovation X Advisors currently has over $1 billion in assets under management and manages over $3 billion in capital commitments. Innovation X Advisors works directly with its institutional clients to help ensure they have direct access to market-leading, disruptive and potentially high-growth companies.

Forte Capital Group, a financial services firm located in New York, entered into a partnership agreement with Ceros in July of last year. Roger Monteforte, founder and CEO of Forte Capital Group, serves as portfolio manager of Innovation X Advisors. Monteforte has over 25 years' experience in the financial services industry, with expertise spanning multiple asset classes and products.

"We are pleased to introduce our new website which will allow us to offer expanded information about Innovation X Advisors and augment the services we provide to our current and prospective investors," Monteforte said.

"Innovation X Advisors is a premier late-stage venture capital firm and its family of funds has realized many successful exits. Its new website is part of the ongoing enhancement of services at the firm," said Mark Goldwasser, CEO of Ceros Financial Services.

Ceros, together with its affiliated advisors, Advisors Preferred and AtCap Partners, offers RIA custody, hybrid advisors, corporate RIA, mutual fund advisory and distribution, and an outsourced trade desk. Innovation X Advisors, LLC is a commonly held affiliate of Ceros and its affiliated companies.

About Ceros Financial Services, Inc.

Ceros Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC (www.cerosfs.com) offers a comprehensive asset management and mutual fund suite for financial advisors. In addition, Ceros Capital Markets, a division of Ceros Financial, is a digital and traditional platform for the distribution of primary offerings in medical devices and secondaries in unicorns via Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).

Investing in the securities markets involves risk, including loss of principal. Private Placements are not appropriate for all investors. Most if not all investments in Private Placements are illiquid and many such investments are speculative in nature. Investing in a Private Placement can result in a significant risk of loss of principal. Risk factors for private offerings are listed in the Private Placement Memorandum; and should be read carefully prior to investing.

SOURCE Ceros Financial Services, Inc.