FORTÉ SPORTS MEDICINE AND ORTHOPEDICS NAMES NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angie Stevenson has been named Chief Executive Officer of Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics. Stevenson joins Forté having served twenty-two years in healthcare management, most recently as CEO of Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center.

Angie Stevenson (PRNewsfoto/Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics)

"Following in Marty Rosenberg's footsteps, leading Forté means delivering a patient focused experience, driving innovation and fostering a strong team culture," said Stevenson. "I'm eager to continue to build on the company's strengths, explore new markets and enhance our impact to patients and the communities we serve. It's all about collaboration and vision—working together to take Forté to the next level."

"Angie was selected due to her decades of experience in managing successful private practice orthopedic surgery groups in central Indiana. Marty Rosenberg has created an excellent and solid foundation for Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics. I expect Angie and her years of experience to allow us to continue to grow and foster our relationships he built," said Jonathan Smerek, president of Forté."Angie will be instrumental in growing our practice as we continue to strive to be the best location to get care and for us as physicians, providers and therapists, to be the best practice to provide care."

As CEO, Stevenson has set a series of goals to position Forté not only as a leader in orthopedics but also ensure long-term growth and resilience. She will continue to lead Forté's focus on patient engagement by enhancing patient experience through the highest quality, personalized care. Stevenson will look to market expansion by entering new markets to diversify Forté's reach and patient base. Innovation will continue to be at the forefront by adopting emerging technologies and adapting to evolving patient needs. Stevenson strives for employee development by investing in the team's growth and creating an inclusive culture to attract and retain top talent.

When discussing the industry, Stevenson said, "Leading in this competitive market is both challenging and exhilarating. It requires everyone to stay agile and responsive to trends while maintaining a clear vision. Understanding patient needs and differentiating the brand will continue to be crucial. It's all about being proactive, adapting quickly and always looking for ways to better serve our patients."

To learn more about Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, its services, and its accomplished team of physicians and staff, visit forteortho.com.

About Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics

Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics is an independent, physician-owned orthopedic practice recognized as one of the region's most respected orthopedic groups. Founded in 1983 as one of the country's original sports medicine practices, Forté's physicians and staff provide comprehensive, specialized sports medicine and orthopedic care to patients of all ages. Clinical evaluations performed by highly skilled fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons, combined with advanced surgical techniques and comprehensive non-surgical treatment options, provide patients with exceptional treatment outcomes and a return to active living. Forté provides patients with expert orthopedic care in several sub-specialties, including hand, wrist, elbow and shoulder; foot and ankle; hip and knee; joint replacement and revision; spine care and sports medicine. Forté has been trusted by the Indianapolis Colts as their team physicians since 1983 and serves as the orthopedic provider for Purdue University, Butler University, Indiana State University, and numerous high schools and public safety departments throughout central Indiana.

SOURCE Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics