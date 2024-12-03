Hearts 2 Soles Event Providing Free Foot Exams, Shoes and Socks by Forté Orthopedic Research Institute

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot health is often a major issue for people experiencing extreme poverty and homelessness here in Indiana and around the world. The Forté Orthopedic Research Institute welcomes news media to the Hearts 2 Soles event, presented in partnership with the Indianapolis Colts and Wheeler Mission, to raise awareness about the importance of proper foot health as an essential part of everyday life.

WHO: Forté Orthopedic Research Institute, in partnership with the Indianapolis Colts, Josh Downs and Wheeler Mission WHAT: Hearts 2 Soles is an event providing free foot exams, shoes and socks to those in need in our community. In addition to the generous support provided by the Indianapolis Colts and Wheeler Mission, Hearts 2 Soles is made possible by donations of 300 pairs of shoes provided by Red Wing Shoes and Changing Footprints, 300 pairs of socks supplied by JD Sports and 300 toiletry kits prepared by Meijer. WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 3 5:30 p.m. – Arrival

5:35 p.m. – Interview opportunities with Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics' fellowship-trained foot and ankle specialists, Drs. David Porter , Jonathan Smerek and Andrew Wohler , as well as Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs

6:15 p.m. – B-roll opportunities available during the foot clinic

Please Note: We kindly ask media to refrain from showing the faces of those taking part in the Hearts 2 Soles event. Subjects should be blurred or filmed in a way as to protect identity. WHERE: Wheeler Mission, Shelter for Men

520 E. Market St.

Indianapolis, IN 46204

PLANNING YOUR ARRIVAL: Media interested in attending Hearts 2 Soles should contact Malia McGovern at [email protected] onsite or ahead of the event. Parking is available on the east side of Wheeler Mission at Market St. and Park Ave.

Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, previously known as Methodist Sports Medicine, is an independent, physician-owned orthopedic practice recognized as one of the region's most respected orthopedic groups. Founded in 1983 as one of the country's original sports medicine practices, Forté's physicians and staff provide comprehensive, specialized sports medicine and orthopedic care to patients of all ages.

Clinical evaluations performed by highly skilled fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons, combined with advanced surgical techniques and comprehensive non-surgical treatment options, provide patients with exceptional treatment outcomes and a return to active living. Forté provides patients with expert orthopedic care in several sub-specialties, including hand, wrist, elbow and shoulder; foot and ankle; hip and knee; joint replacement and revision; spine care and sports medicine. Forté has been trusted by the Indianapolis Colts as their official team physicians since 1983 and serve as the orthopedic provider for Purdue University, Butler University, Indiana State University and numerous high schools and public safety departments throughout central Indiana.

Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics also innovates daily through a separate 501(c)(3), Forté Orthopedic Research Institute, that improves the lives of patients everywhere through advanced clinical research and education.

