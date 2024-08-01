Forter Announces IMPACT 2024

Disruptors and innovators from Brooklinen, Chick-fil-A, PwC and more tackle what's next for digital commerce

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced its industry conference IMPACT 2024 will take place on Wednesday, October 9 in New York City, featuring speakers from leading companies, including Brooklinen, Chick-fil-A and PwC.

Since its launch in 2022, IMPACT has become an annual can't-miss event for digital commerce decision makers. Attendees include leaders from hundreds of the biggest brands, with expertise spanning fraud, payments and customer experience. IMPACT offers them a chance to share ideas and a front row seat to see the future of digital commerce.

"Our vision for IMPACT was simple: enable the community of digital leaders to come together, see what's next, push the envelope and make a real impact," said Michael Reitblat, CEO and co-founder, Forter. "Every year, I'm impressed by the energy, ideas, collaboration and learning at the event. We're very excited to be bringing this amazing community back together again."

The IMPACT 2024 agenda includes concrete stories and lessons, collaborative networking sessions and hands-on labs. Topics include the convergence of fraud and payments, driving customer loyalty and maximizing business value.

"IMPACT delivers a level of industry insight you can't get anywhere else. Attendees walk away with actionable ideas, resources and connections directly from the brands that are changing digital commerce as we know it," said Mitch Phillips, director, financial crimes units, PwC. "We're excited to partner with Forter again to make IMPACT an unforgettable event."

To watch sessions from IMPACT 2023 featuring leaders from adidas, Tapestry, Nike, eBay and more, visit: https://resources.forter.com/l/impact-2023

For more information and to register for IMPACT 2024, visit: https://www.forter.com/impact/

About Forter

Forter is the Trust Platform for digital commerce. We make accurate, instant assessments of trustworthiness across every step of the buying journey. Our ability to isolate fraud and protect consumers is why Nordstrom, Instacart, Adobe, Priceline, and leaders across industries have trusted us to process more than $1 trillion in transactions. Our deep understanding of identity and use of automation helps businesses prevent fraud, maximize revenue and deliver superior experiences for their consumers.

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Forter