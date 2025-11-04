Forter Honors Wayfair, Priceline and EG America with Inaugural IMPACT Awards, Celebrating Global Brands Shaping the Future of Digital Commerce

Leaders recognized for driving revenue uplift and cost savings by advancing trust, innovation and customer experience

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forter , the Trust Platform for digital commerce, announced the winners of its inaugural IMPACT Awards at its annual IMPACT Conference . These awards spotlight the global brands and leaders who are leaning into the power of customer experience, fraud management and payments as strategic business drivers.

"Successfully navigating the seismic shifts brought on by AI and evolving consumer behavior is no small feat," said Ozge Ozcan, chief customer officer, Forter. "The IMPACT Award honorees are market leaders who are doing just that – driving measurable business impact today and pioneering the trusted consumer experiences of tomorrow. These leaders are continuously innovating, and we are proud to work alongside them, integrating their vision into our product strategy so that every Forter customer can benefit from how they are advancing fraud and loss prevention, payments and digital commerce."

Program of the Year: Wayfair

Wayfair, the destination for all things home, was selected as Program of the Year for its work to deliver trusted and secure online shopping to millions of customers. The company offers a seamless, omnichannel experience from inspiration to installation.

Using Forter's AI-powered platform, Wayfair assesses thousands of behavioral and hard data attributes within seconds, reducing friction for customers while blocking fraud and abuse from impacting the bottom line. The results were immediate: higher approval rates, revenue uplift and cost savings, proving that when trust is built into every interaction, growth follows.

Innovator of the Year: Priceline

Priceline, the online travel leader known for its unbeatable deals and seamless booking experience, was awarded Innovator of the Year. The high-volume, last-minute nature of online travel makes customer experience critical. The industry challenge is delivering real-time booking at scale without introducing the risk of fraud or abuse.

Priceline tackled this head-on, leveraging Forter's real-time decisioning to provide friction-free booking across its platform. This approach drove higher approval rates while ensuring customers could book the best travel deals.

"Fraud never waits – and neither do our customers," said Nitish Pandit, senior director of finance, Priceline. "Empowering our customers to book with speed, ease and confidence is a force multiplier for our business. With Forter, we're approving more legitimate customers and helping millions of travelers book with confidence."

Community Champion of the Year: Chinmay Gupta, EG America

Chinmay Gupta, head of tech innovation at EG America – one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the United States – was awarded Community Champion of the Year. He dedicated his time and leadership to Forter's IMPACT Mentorship program , helping his mentee navigate career opportunities and secure management buy-in for her initiatives. His guidance extended beyond one-to-one support — he provided thoughtful feedback to strengthen the program itself, helping shape its future for all participants.

"Chinmay's mentorship has been incredibly valuable in advancing my skills and building exciting momentum in my career," said Jennifer Rogers, digital product manager - checkout, payments & loyalty, Shoe Carnival. "His support and that of the IMPACT community have been game changers."

"The future of commerce depends not only on technology, but also on the communities we build around it," said Gupta. "Through IMPACT, Forter has created a space where collaboration and knowledge-sharing can thrive; and I'm excited to be part of this ecosystem, empowering Jenni and the other digital commerce leaders of tomorrow."

To learn more about IMPACT 2025 and how Forter is partnering with global brands to build the future of digital commerce, visit www.forter.com/impact/ .

