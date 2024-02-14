Forter Deepens Leadership Bench with Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Americas

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forter , the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced the appointment of Anthony Barsoom as chief financial officer and Jim Howard as vice president of sales in the Americas.

"We're thrilled to have Anthony and Jim join Forter at such an exciting time for the company. Their experience helping lead highly successful, profitable companies will be instrumental as we continue to scale our operations and drive growth," said Michael Reitblat, chief executive officer and co-founder, Forter.

Barsoom has a track record of leading finance and strategy for some of the largest digital businesses. Most recently, he served as head of finance for Zoom where he led the company's post-pandemic initiatives to increase sustainable profitability. Previously, he was the CEO of fabric.com, an Amazon subsidiary. Before that, he was with The Home Depot for nearly a decade serving in various leadership positions, including as the CFO of the Northern Division.

"I've spent most of my career on the merchant side, navigating the worlds of fraud, abuse and payments and their impact on the bottom line," said Barsoom. "The decision to join Forter was an obvious one – they're pioneers in this space with a powerful platform, a large and growing customer base and a proven business model."

Howard joins Forter with nearly 25 years of experience growing successful sales and operations teams for enterprise SaaS companies. Most recently, he was vice president of sales, Americas for Tufin leading sales, pre-sales and channel teams. He's also held key leadership positions at VMWare, Pivotal Software and CA Technologies.

"The results Forter drives for the world's largest brands are undeniable – with the right emphasis on growing revenue and customer lifetime value," said Howard. "As a sales leader, it's exciting to join a company that consistently delivers business outcomes. We have an experienced and expert go-to-market team, and I'm keen to continue expanding our business."

