Forter Expands Reach with AWS Marketplace Listing and Advanced Technology Partner Status

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forter , the Trust Platform for digital commerce, has achieved AWS Advanced Technology Partner status, expanding its reach to even more of the world's leading digital commerce businesses.

Forter, now listed in AWS Marketplace and officially part of the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, makes it easy for enterprises to seamlessly purchase and integrate Forter's solutions into their existing tech stacks. In addition, eligible AWS customers can use the AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) to purchase Forter in the marketplace.

"We are thrilled to become an ISV Accelerator partner listed on AWS Marketplace," said Michael Reitblat, CEO and co-founder, Forter. "This collaboration expands our reach globally, bringing identity intelligence to more of the world's leading enterprises. By filtering out fraud, businesses can focus on growing customer lifetime value, reducing chargebacks and maximizing conversions."

Forter fights fraud and delights customers at every interaction – from account creation and checkout to loyalty programs and returns – for leading brands such as Pacsun, ASICS, ASOS, Priceline and FarFetch. On average, enterprises that switch to Forter reduce chargeback rates and false declines by 72% and 46%, respectively.

For more information, visit www.forter.com/partners/aws or its AWS marketplace listing .

About Forter

Forter is the Trust Platform for digital commerce. We make accurate, instant assessments of trustworthiness across every step of the buying journey. Our ability to isolate fraud and protect consumers is why Nordstrom, Instacart, Adobe, Priceline, and leaders across industries have trusted us to process more than $1 trillion in transactions. Our deep understanding of identity and use of automation helps businesses prevent fraud, maximize revenue and deliver superior experiences for their consumers.

