Forter Furthers AI Innovations to Deliver Deeper Intelligence and Workflow Efficiencies

New AI Agent copilot, Forter Prism, investigates transactions, builds dashboards, explores connections across Forter's merchant network and more

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forter , the Trust Platform for digital commerce, released new AI innovations that deliver enhanced visibility, speed and insights aimed at further improving merchant performance in the 2025 peak shopping season and beyond.

AI is fundamentally changing digital commerce, reshaping everything from the customer experience to operations to the tactics used by bad actors. In fact, Forter has seen a 2,107% surge in agentic activity in its network in the last 180 days and a 202% increase in automated fraud attempts over the last year. Forter's deep roots in AI decisioning, combined with its latest product innovations, provide customers with a significant advantage in the detection, investigation and recovery from emerging AI fraud vectors.

The recent product enhancements also address a growing visibility gap for merchants, giving them even greater insight into the scale, volume and behavior of agentic commerce traffic and transactions.

Forter Prism: AI Copilot for Faster, Deeper Insights

To deliver insights at the speed of commerce, Forter is introducing Forter Prism, its in-portal copilot to simplify workflows and put powerful, actionable insights at merchants' fingertips.

Forter Prism's initial capabilities include:

Instant answers: Converse directly with Forter Prism to get immediate data insights, including how a specific performance indicator has changed and the reason behind it, and building complete, operational dashboards for performance measurement – all through a conversational interface.

Converse directly with Forter Prism to get immediate data insights, including how a specific performance indicator has changed and the reason behind it, and building complete, operational dashboards for performance measurement – all through a conversational interface. Transactional investigation: Surface the data points used to approve or decline individual transactions and then summarize the rationale in everyday language.

"Every retailer, merchant, and direct-to-consumer brand is looking to find ways to be more efficient – not just for the sake of cost savings, but truly to keep pace with the speed of evolving consumer behavior and expectations," said Rachel Levy, chief operating officer, Brooklinen. "Forter has always stood out in how they put the retailers and brands at the heart of their solutions. With Forter Prism, they are delivering yet another major innovation that will support the balance of revenue generation and consumer satisfaction."

Understanding Agentic Activity with Network Benchmarks

Most merchants lack visibility into agentic traffic, often unaware if agents are referring users, making purchases on their sites or being used to commit fraud. This missing insight makes it difficult to set the foundation and prioritize work needed to tap into this new and rapidly evolving commerce channel.

Building on its Agentic Activity dashboard , Forter has added network benchmarks to give businesses even greater insight into how their AI activity compares to the rest of Forter's global network of 400,000 businesses. Additionally, the company has added more granular insights by region and vertical, plus AI-generated explanations, to its public AI dashboard , offering deeper insights into agentic commerce.

"With market shifts and threats moving this fast, businesses can't afford to risk missing a critical agentic insight or manually translate complex data into decisions," said Eran Vanounou, chief technology officer, Forter. "These latest innovations are giving businesses the speed, insight and confidence to navigate peak season with ease."

For more information about Forter's latest product innovations, visit: https://www.forter.com/new/ .

About Forter

Forter is the Trust Platform for digital commerce. Built on advanced AI, we deliver accurate, instant assessments of trustworthiness across every step of the buying journey. We give businesses the confidence and insight to move at the speed of commerce, without the fear of fraud. Our ability to isolate fraud, maximize revenue and protect consumers is why 400,000 businesses, including Adobe, ASOS, eBay, Instacart, Priceline and Nordstrom, have trusted us to decision more than $2 trillion in transactions. Learn more at www.forter.com .

SOURCE Forter