Fortify Companies Acquires Rytech Restoration, Expanding National Restoration Platform to Over 30 States

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortify Companies a national property services platform backed by Summit Partners announced today the acquisition of Rytech Restoration one of the nation's leading franchise restoration providers. The acquisition combines Rytech's network of more than 100 franchise locations across 25 states with Insurcomm Restoration, Fortify's company-owned restoration network, creating a combined organization serving more than 100 markets across 30+ states.

"This partnership marks a significant step in our mission to deliver consistent, high-quality restoration services across the country while preserving strong local teams," said Kelly Brewer, CEO of Fortify. "Rytech's franchise network shares our focus on customer service, operational excellence, and community trust. Together we will accelerate investment in technology, training, and service line expansion to better serve customers and partners nationwide."

Rytech Restoration founder Bubba Ryan has chosen to retire following three decades of leadership after building the franchise system into a trusted national brand.

"Our franchise partners and team members are positioned for long term success with the support of the Fortify platform," said Ryan. "I'm proud of what we built and confident this next chapter ensures Rytech's continued growth."

Randy Kerlin will continue as Chief Operating Officer of Rytech, leading day-to-day operations, while the existing Rytech leadership team remains intact.

The acquisition positions Fortify as a true national restoration platform, combining Rytech's expansive franchise footprint with Insurcomm's industry leading turnkey restoration, reconstruction, and catastrophe response capabilities.

Insurcomm, long recognized as a dominant provider across the Northeast for commercial large loss, contents restoration, and full-scale rebuild, adds specialized expertise and national response resources that will support and enhance the capabilities available to Rytech franchise partners, while preserving local ownership, customer relationships, and market leadership.

Together, the platform creates significant opportunity to better serve customers by delivering expanded local services and seamless coordination across complex, multi-location, and high severity losses nationwide.

About Fortify

Fortify is a national property services network redefining how building assets are protected and restored. We bring together the best local teams to create a consistent experience across property protection, disaster response, restoration, remediation, and facility services.

Backed by Summit Partners, Fortify combines local expertise with platform-level technology and operating discipline—so owners and insurers can focus on their assets while we take care of the rest.

To learn more, visit our website or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Rytech

Rytech Restoration delivers trusted emergency response and restoration services when it matters most. Since 1995, we've helped homeowners and property managers recover from water, mold, fire, and other losses with certified expertise and compassionate care.

With over 100 locations across 25 states, our franchise network is built for consistency through centralized systems and operational support—eliminating the variability typical of traditional franchising. This model is trusted by national insurance carriers and property management partners alike.

When disaster strikes, our live specialists are ready to dispatch trained technicians quickly to your door. For 30 years, Rytech has been the name to trust when emergency response truly matters. Visit www.rytechinc.com to learn more.

About Insurcomm

Insurcomm Restoration delivers complete restoration, reconstruction, and emergency response you can rely on when everything needs to go right. For more than 30 years, we've helped property owners, facility teams, and communities recover from fire, water, mold, storms, and environmental hazards.

In addition to our local emergency response services, Insurcomm operates a dedicated national large loss team that mobilizes nationwide to manage complex, high-severity losses. From first call to final walkthrough, we believe you deserve clear communication, no surprises, and dependable outcomes—because when it matters most, everything should go right.

To learn more about Insurcomm, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , or Instagram .

About Summit Partners

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm with capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income, and public equity opportunities.

Summit focuses on growth sectors of the economy and has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare, and other growth industries.

Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in companies around the world. For more information, please see www.summitpartners.com or Follow on LinkedIn.

